Cabinet Office comms director and deputy rejoin Michael Gove at DLUHC

Sharon Sawers (pictured) has already moved to DLUHC as director of comms.

Ray Tang has been hired as press secretary to Michael Gove, who is now Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and was at the Cabinet Office until last September as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Tang will move to DLUHC after working on the comms operation around Sue Gray's investigation into lockdown parties in Downing Street in 2020 in 2021. Her report is expected this week. Gray was formerly head of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office and currently works at DLUHC as second permanent secretary.

DLUHC was formerly known as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government until a rebrand in September. Christian Cubitt was comms director at the department before moving to the Department for Transport this month as interim comms director following the departure of Suzanne Edmond.

A new comms director at the Cabinet Office has not yet been appointed. The role is being covered temporarily by Alex Aiken, the former executive director for government communications who moved to a new position at the Government Communications Service last year.

Meanwhile, DLUHC deputy head of news Joe Potts moves to an interim head of news role following Tang's departure.

Tang said: "I've had an incredible three years at the Cabinet Office dealing with some hugely challenging issues. It's a privilege to be asked to work on the Levelling Up agenda now, which I see as the defining mission of this Government."

PRWeek reported in November that Henry Jamieson had left his job as deputy director, Prime Minister and Cabinet Office comms, for a new role as director of comms and marketing at the British Beer and Pub Association.