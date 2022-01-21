Prioritising legal over comms has put homebuilders in Gove’s sights

The Grenfell Tower disaster is one of the most shocking tragedies to hit the UK in the 21st century.

Beyond the horrifying details of the disaster, its repercussions have left hundreds of thousands of homeowners in deeply traumatic situations. They face huge bills to make their properties safe, combined with vastly reduced property valuations.

To provide support on this issue, ministers have called on developers to cover the costs of removing cladding from blocks of flats between 11 and 18 metres in height.

It is an outcome that follows years of reputational damage to the UK homebuilding industry due to its response to the crisis. The lifecycle of the crisis has extended in the media over years – and its visibility has become greater than even in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell disaster.

The number of mentions in the media of cladding in the days immediately following the fire sat below 250 unique articles per day. Since then, some periods have seen as many as six times that amount of coverage about the crisis.

A failure to take a leadership communications stance from the key players is surely one reason for this, instead preferring deference to lawyers. It is an approach that has unwittingly extended the crisis across four years, and potentially for many more years to come.

Without a proper communications strategy in place, those in the homebuilding sector actually increased the visibility and reach of the issue while letting the media, the Government, protest groups and other valuable stakeholders discuss the topic in a vacuum.

What is key is that homebuilders could have addressed the UK’s cladding crisis – but didn’t. The handling of the crisis reveals the potential negative outcome of communications strategies driven by legal.

The sector – and the key players within it – should have responded by concretely addressing the safety issue while offering some form of apology or ownership of the crisis. They should have engaged positively with stakeholder groups like the Government to show their humanity. If this had been done, there would likely have been a better business outcome, for themselves and for the entire industry.

The homebuilders’ lack of a leadership communications approach means that they are now in the crosshairs of punitive legislative action, with perhaps worse to come.

Alberto Lopez Valenzuela is founder and chief executive of stakeholder intelligence company Alva