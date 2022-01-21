Barabino & Partners buys B2P Communications Consulting

The acquisition of B2P Communications Consulting takes Baranbino & Partners' total workforce to 130 people in eight offices with total revenue above €18m. B&P already employed 110 staff across offices in Milan, Rome, Genoa, Berlin, London and New York, while B2P has a presence in Paris, Berlin and Munich.

B&P said that during an initial transition phase, B2P will remain independent and continue to be led by founder Bénédicte de Peretti alongside Federico Steiner, managing director and equity partner of the business. Philipp Lehmann will progressively take over the responsibility for B2P’s German and international activities, while Frank Paul Weber will lead the team in Paris.

The German subsidiary of B&P, Barabino & P. Deutschland GmbH, established in 2009, will continue to be managed by partner Laura Bruzzone, "with the aim of progressively strengthening group synergies", the agency said.

Steiner said: “When approaching B2P we were first of all attracted by its distinctive positioning on the Franco-German axis, ie: two of the most important European markets and two key countries for the European Union. We will build on this angle by adding our strong capabilities in other significant countries such as Italy, the UK and US, thus strengthening our mutual capabilities to serve clients in key markets."

De Peretti said: "Almost nine years after founding B2P, it was crucial for me to enter the next level and expand our service offering to Europe. Today, we are glad to join Barabino & Partners in order to strengthen our positioning as part of a leading group with great ambitions and resources, offering tremendous assets and prospects for our further development. In this framework, I am delighted with the arrival of Frank Paul reinforcing the new ambitions of B&P.”

The London business will continue to be led by Pietro Como, and the New York arm by Marco Lastrico.

Financial details of the deal, including the price, have not been disclosed.

Earlier this year, B&P announced that it had begun its B Corp certification process. It is one of several PR agencies to take this step, as research by PRWeek found last year. In order to achieve B Corp status, a business must show it meets high standards on issues such as inclusivity and sustainability.