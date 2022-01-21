'Should be consigned to the annals of PR history' – Creative Hits and Misses of the Week

It’s been another bumper week for news… but when hasn’t it been? Has the Partygate saga finally jumped the shark? Will ‘Novax’ Djokovic ever play tennis again? Are we sleepwalking into the matrix, I mean metaverse, where digital clones of ourselves will buy even more stuff we don’t need with pinpoint, hyper-personalised, right place, right time advertising?

But aside from all of that, and more, the brand campaign machine keeps running. Here are my Hits and Misses for the week:

HITS

O 2 , Odd One Out

Not only is this an issue close to my heart, but O 2 ’s Odd One Out campaign to announce no European roaming charges is simplicity at its best. Clear messaging, on-brand tone with a bit of cheekiness, and a superfast reaction to take advantage of the further opening up of travel with the change in testing rules.

Sainsbury’s, Make Soup with Sainsbury’s

With freezing temperatures in the UK this week, inflation rises and the cost of living squeeze, what could be better than a comforting bowl of soup? Again, another very well-timed creative that has been executed across all channels and includes recipes and inspiration for getting your soup action on. Sainsbury’s is doing a great job in terms of consistency of messaging around healthy eating – for you and for the planet.

Introducing dinner's humble hero. Soup! ��



A one pot wonder that's veg packed, uses up leftovers and ready in a flash. So go forth, chop, boil and blitz, for a cheap and easy way to help our health and the planet. ��



Click here to try the recipe: https://t.co/7VVxuAScNK pic.twitter.com/rF8g5NCRXf — Sainsbury's (@sainsburys) January 17, 2022

MISSES

Blue Monday

I know. This is a controversial one, as the intention behind these campaigns is incredibly serious and of huge value, but the concept of campaigning around Blue Monday needs to be consigned to the annals of PR history.

Samaritans Brew Monday handed out teabags at train stations to encourage people to talk – most people are still at home, so a digital execution might have been preferable.

There, we said it, Blue Monday is a load of...*coughs* biscuits anyone? ����



So we say out with the blue and in with the brew! Today on #BrewMonday, we’re reminding everyone to reach out for a cuppa and a catch-up with the people you care about ☕ pic.twitter.com/n7QugLARWc — Samaritans (@samaritans) January 17, 2022

Secondly, Brewdog’s SAD AF beer launch had all the right ingredients – great content, celebs, influencers, research, charity partner and swearing – but it should have been launched outside of this week. It felt a bit lost. This is an admirable attempt to drown out the brand’s reputational issues but, unfortunately, they still leave a bit of a bitter taste.

My main problem with campaigns around Blue Monday is that mental health should be on the agenda every day. People should be encouraged to be open and talk about their sadness, anxiety or depression on any day of the week, at any time of the year. An ‘awareness’ day coined to boost commercial sales should never become the standard-bearer for these types of important wider societal issues.

Oatly, Norm&Al

And finally, in the brand’s biggest UK campaign yet, Oatly has brought some creepy milk carton puppets to the people, telling us why flexitarian diets are good and meat shaming is bad. Although this really is a true 360° campaign with all the bells and whistles, I can’t help feeling that it’s a bit patronising and trying just too hard to be kooky and quirky.

I am also unsure of who this is trying to appeal to. Is it to change behaviour in kids or adults; is it for Wallace and Gromit fans? Either way, unfortunately, it misses the mark for me. And the meatball death scene in episode one just takes it all too far.