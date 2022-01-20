Leaders characterize health equity as ‘business and moral imperative’ at Real Chemistry summit

Nearly two years after protests over the killing of George Floyd sparked discussions on health equity, industry leaders are expecting real action to come to fruition from that reckoning. That was the focus of Real Chemistry’s first REAL: Health Equity Summit, which took place last week at the 2022 JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.

Held over the course of two days, the event brought together a range of leaders in healthcare, pharma and academia, including Genentech CEO Alexander Hardy and Howard University President Dr. Wayne Frederick.

The overarching goal was to explore what systemic change looks like, how organizations in the healthcare industry can maintain metrics to track progress and what can be done to further diversify clinical trials.

“If there ever needed to be the case made for not just the moral imperative but the business imperative for centering equity and justice, well, we have two days of full justification for the ‘why,’” observed Real Chemistry health equity and justice practice leader Jewel Jones.

One of the main takeaways, if an obvious one, was that health equity should be both a business imperative and a moral one. Michael Penn, founding partner at Health Equity Ventures, believes that the future of healthcare is investing in diverse entrepreneurs and communities.

“This is the idea that corporations need to diversify to survive. Otherwise, they face extinction,” Penn said. “Healthcare has this tremendous opportunity to evolve and grow, and part of that is bringing venture capital and that vehicle to vulnerable populations.”

Summit speakers called for companies to remain accountable to their health equity commitments by creating metrics to track progress. They also emphasized the importance of policy changes to spark change at the federal level.

“We should not lose the opportunity to make policy changes,” stressed Abner Mason, founder and CEO at cultural experience firm ConsejoSano. “Huge programs like Medicaid/Medicare should be tied to quality measures. How the plans are paid and how they are judged should be tied to how they reduce health disparities. The plans should be forced to collect race and equity data, and rewarded for it.”

Mason added that the changes need to happen sooner than later: “I’m in a hurry. We need to see policy change at the federal level and we need to see it now.”

A study released in November found that, despite increased attention and focus on DE&I among healthcare marketers, there’s still a long way to go. Senior roles at companies remain the least diverse.

Still, Jones was optimistic in the Summit’s wake. She noted that, when looking back on the conversations she and other Black leaders were having half a decade ago, “There was not always space for people who were truthful about the impact of racism from an economic and health perspective… That conversation was not being honored. In fact, it was being shut down and invalidated in a lot of ways.”

Jones added that she was encouraged by “leaders moving past the acknowledgement that they want to do something about it, and moving toward talking about the actions to address injustices and that there’s opportunity, business value and societal value in that… I’m not typically a huge optimist, but it made me incredibly optimistic to see that we were having that conversation out loud and together.”

Jones hopes to see evidence of action taking place well in advance of next year’s Summit, already on the calendar for January 2023.

“When we come back a year from now, it’s going to be about more action, more impact and more outcomes that drive that ambition forward,” she said.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.