Apple names Kristin Huguet head of PR

CUPERTINO, CA: Apple has reportedly promoted longtime spokesperson Kristin Huguet to VP of worldwide communications, the company’s top communications role.

Huguet, who has worked at the technology giant since 2005, is taking over immediately, according to BuzzFeed. She will report to CEO Tim Cook, Apple told the website in a statement.

"[Huguet] has played an instrumental role sharing Apple’s story of incredible innovation and strong values for more than 15 years," the company said in a statement. "With an extraordinary depth of experience and a long track record of principled leadership, Kristin is uniquely suited for her new role overseeing worldwide communications."

An Apple representative could not be immediately reached for additional comment.

Huguet has replaced Stella Low, who joined Apple in May 2021 to lead PR after the role sat vacant for nearly two years after Steve Dowling left the company. Phil Schiller, SVP of worldwide marketing, led communications in the interim.

Before joining Apple, Huguet led international PR for Sun Microsystems and worked at agency Burson-Marsteller, known as BCW since its early 2018 merger with Cohn & Wolfe.

Apple said in a statement that Low is leaving the company to spend more time with her family.