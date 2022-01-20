Pitch Update: Sports Direct, Chessington, Thomas Cook, LV= and more…

Sports Direct has hired Pitch as its retained PR firm.

Chessington World of Adventures has appointed Smarts to a two-year brief following a competitive pitch.

The World Olympians Association has hired Mongoose Sports & Entertainment.

The National Physical Laboratory has awarded a three-year media relations brief to Spreckley.

Topgolf has hired Ready10 to give footfall and website a boost.

LV= General Insurance has appointed Engine Mischief on a consumer brief after a competitive pitch.

Thomas Cook has selected Here Be Dragons to handle its social activity, following a three-way competitive pitch process. The creative comms agency will handle channel strategy, content creation and campaign execution for the relaunched travel agent. Here Be Dragons picked up two more account wins during the week, to handle the PR for Coast Drinks and Solo Coffee.

Somnio, the biggest superyacht in the world, has appointed The PC Agency to represent it. Scheduled for launch in late-2024, the vessel will feature 39 ‘luxurious’ residential apartments.

Performanta, the security management and consulting firm, has chosen Element Communications as its UK PR partner to provide media relations support.

Pine Cliffs, a luxury resort in Portugal, has appointed P1 Communications as its PR agency in the UK and Ireland to showcase the different elements of the mixed-use resort.

Digital Voices has been appointed to produce YouTube influencer campaigns for Facebook (Meta), SaaS company Autodesk, and money management app Plum.

Ringover, a SaaS software publisher, telecoms operator and contact centre as a software provider, has hired Jargon PR to support its launch in the US.

SportsShoes.com has appointed Brand8 PR following a competitive pitch process to handle all its public relations, content, social media and search consultancy in relation to its corporate, b2b and trade audiences.

Limelightsportsclub, which organises mass-participation sporting events in the UK based on fitness, running, triathlons and duathlons, has hired Eighty4Red to represent it.

Health and wellbeing brand Omnos has selected Milk & Honey PR to handle its UK media relations, digital consultation and collaboration for social media channels.

Agria Pet Insurance has appointed The Lucre Group to look after its UK PR and communications strategy for 2022. The agency plans to build brand awareness and visibility and cement Agria as a trusted specialist among pet owners, vets, breeders and animal rescues.

Old J Spiced Rum has hired Smoking Gun to handle its UK social media strategy, community management and content and influencer campaigns to support the existing range and new product launches.

South African Tourism has named MMGY Hills Balfour as its new PR agency for the UK and Ireland following a competitive pitch process. The agency was awarded a three-year contract, which started this month.

Asmodee UK, a division of the company behind board games such as Ticket to Ride and Settlers of Catan, has hired Mason Williams to handle its PR in time for the UK Toy Fair. Mason Williams managing director Rita Rowe and account directors Roisin O’Sullivan and Lynsey Sizer will lead the account.

Hair and beauty brand Cloud Nine has appointed The Big Bamboo Agency to deliver business growth. It will provide strategic support in areas including business positioning PR and social media, employee engagement and internal communications.

Carbon Intelligence, a consultancy and technology firm providing decarbonisation services to large corporate and financial institution clients, has hired specialist ESG communications agency Deep Green Media to handle its comms.

Mexican resort Viceroy Riviera Maya has appointed brand-building, communications and analytics agency Boldspace to drive its PR and social media strategy. The resort is part of the Viceroy Group, which has luxury hotels across the US and Mexico, as well as in Serbia and Portugal.

Seven Travel has appointed Palm PR to deliver a PR campaign across trade and consumer media to launch SevenTravel and support sales

Numan, the digital health clinic, has appointed Third City following a competitive pitch. Numan specialises in direct-to-consumer health treatments aimed at removing the embarrassment people can feel about seeking help for conditions typically seen as a taboo.