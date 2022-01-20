Movers & Shakers: Edelman, Ford, Manifest, Anthem, Clarion, Cirkle and more

Edelman Smithfield has announced a shake-up of its leadership.

Ford has appointed Dan Jones as director of communications and public affairs for the UK and Ireland.

Manifest has announced two senior appointments.

Rebecca Fergusson has joined Anthem PR as managing director.

Clarion Communications has announced several senior appointments.

Cirkle has hired two former trade journalists in senior roles focused on content in its growing trade division.

FleishmanHillard UK has hired Matthew Jamieson from Ogilvy as director and senior media strategist, reporting to deputy chief executive Ali Gee. Jamieson has spent more than 10 years working on both consumer and corporate accounts and specialises in earned media, narrative development and executive comms.

CSM Sport & Entertainment has announced The Sun’s former sports news editor and rugby union correspondent, Jonny Fordham, has joined the business as part of its communications team.

Digital agency Dept has hired Mickey Kalifa as its next chief financial officer. Kalifa, who has held the same role at M&C Saatchi for three years, will be responsible for supporting Dept’s continued growth and global expansion across Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific. He is expected to remain at M&C Saatchi until May as the agency deals with an unsolicited takeover bid.

MPC has promoted several senior staff members. George Beard has stepped up from director to become deputy managing director, while Taylor Robinson has been promoted to senior PR account manager. Helen Goral has been named Midlands director for MPC’s planning communications arm, and Daniel Barry has been promoted to senior account manager focusing on strategic political and community engagement.

Digital agency Coolr has launched Coolr Studios, a one-stop shop for social production, and hired Ben Jones from LADbible to lead it. Jones was previously a development producer creating campaigns across YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and LADBible.

Curzon PR has added David Gallagher, former president of international growth and development at Omnicom, to its team as a non-exec member of its advisory board.

Sway PR has rebranded from Sway Communications and hired former journalist Steve Kelly as head of media, and former consumer PR consultant Mia Hodgkinson as head of consumer PR.

Unify PR & Marketing has announced two senior promotions. Sarah Hinchliffe has been promoted to head of PR and Olivia Brackenridge has been promoted to senior PR and marketing manager. A founding member of the business, Brackenridge also oversees all digital activity for clients and ad buying.

Axon has appointed Elisabeth Mozel-Jury as vice-president, strategy and business development, within the agency’s Clinical Studies practice. Formerly a director in the public relations team, she brings two decades of expertise in healthcare strategy and communications.

The Salocin Group has brought former Proximity Worldwide global chief executive Mike Dodds onto its board, focusing on new business, new capabilities and new talent. He will report to Nick Dixon, chairman and chief executive of The Salocin Group.

The PRCA has appointed Paul Cohen, partner and chief executive of Milk & Honey PR North America, to its Global Advisory Board. Cohen, who has represented multinational corporations, start-ups, industry associations, sovereign governments and non-profit organisations, leads a team at Milk & Honey’s New York office.

The Storytellers has added Marcus Iles to its executive team in the new role of chief creative officer. His appointment follows the firm’s recruitment of 18 new team members and consultants over the past six months.

Louise Winmill, a senior partner at Portland, has been appointed to the board of social enterprise Timewise. Timewise advises UK employers and helps them design flexible working strategies. It also runs live pilots to test flexible working in industries where it is viewed as particularly difficult, such as construction and healthcare.

Rise has recruited Charles Perry as its first UK-based partner in London. An experienced sustainable business leader and a pioneer of the sustainability movement since the 1990s, he will focus on advising clients on corporate purpose, sustainability and climate action.

Storegga, an independent UK company pioneering carbon reduction and removal for a net zero world, has appointed Sorrelle Harper as head of corporate affairs. Harper ran her own strategic communications consultancy, Sharpener Communications, for four years and prior to that was head of comms for KPMG UK.