‘Changing the language around the city was vital’ – Behind the Campaign, ‘Experience Wakefield’

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

To support the recovery of its visitor economy, Wakefield Council launched its first destination marketing campaign: ‘Experience Wakefield’. We developed a supporting PR campaign to transform an often-overlooked district into a leading cultural visitor destination in the eyes of media and visitors from the region and the UK.

How did the idea come into being?

The district has a strong connection with the arts as the birthplace of Barbara Hepworth and Henry Moore, and is home to two internationally renowned art institutions, but our insight found people didn’t connect it with this rich heritage and weren’t aware its big-ticket items – Yorkshire Sculpture Park and The Hepworth Wakefield – were even in the district.

What’s more, there was a general lack of knowledge of Wakefield as a tourism destination and that it was a city, not a town. Our aim was to change this.

What ideas were rejected?

There were a couple of early-stage content ideas we decided not to move forwards with, such as ‘Instagrammable’ self-catering accommodations and using the term ‘hidden gems’ – both of which were suffering from major media fatigue.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process.

Planning started in May 2021 and included auditing existing messaging, coverage, photo and video libraries and social media. Delivery started in June but was focused on July to September.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, media appetite had shifted toward UK-based travel content, especially ‘days out’ inspiration and profiling new staycation destinations. Travel industry data suggested day trips would return more quickly than overnight stays.

Lack of awareness about Wakefield presented the opportunity to ‘introduce’ the district and its broad range of cultural assets to the media to help establish a sense of identity.

Vital to the campaign was changing the language around the city to be built around a more confident voice and culturally focused content. Messages included describing Wakefield as a ‘cathedral city’, placing it alongside well-established tourist destinations.

We created and distributed a regular stream of media-friendly content built around cultural and quirky trip suggestions that included both Wakefield’s big-ticket cultural attractions and lesser-known venues such as Neon Workshops (which we included in a ‘back to the 80s’-themed visit), plus media bulletins around key calendar dates.

We also created a pre-recorded audio package to hit radio stations within a 90-minute drive time, using research that highlighted undiscovered northern cultural hotspots at the start of the campaign, before prioritising national familiarisation trips later on.

What were the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

As we were introduced to the campaign relatively late in the year, much summer staycation content had already been written, particularly around smaller cities and lesser-known destinations.

We had the challenge of playing catch-up to get onto journalists’ radars, and the way we tackled this was by being as creative as possible with our content suggestions, as well as packaging content in media-friendly formats.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

We measured success on coverage figures, key message penetration, mentions of cultural attractions and sentiment.

The target was 12 pieces of coverage, with at least two national. We secured 279 pieces – 11 national – with a combined audience of over 615 million; 263 contained at least one key message, 100 per cent of coverage was positive and a total of 36 attractions were mentioned, demonstrating the wide variety of attractions the district has to offer.

The campaign’s greatest success was seeing our new, confident key messaging and tone adopted externally by the media as well as internally within Wakefield Council.

What's the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

That helping clients see their own offer through a fresh pair of eyes can sometimes have the biggest impact. Our new, simple and more confident messaging has been adopted internally within Wakefield Council’s tourism team and is continuing to influence how they talk about the district.