PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards: shortlisted revealed

The announcement of the list, which is published in full below, comes ahead of the virtual awards ceremony on 17 February. Click here for more information and to register to watch.
The awards, now in their second year, spotlight the best campaigns, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across corporate and financial comms, and in public affairs, in the UK.
The shortlist has been drawn up following a series of panel judging sessions by teams of industry experts.
Thanks to all the judges, and to everyone who entered.
Full shortlist
Best corporate internal comms or employee engagement campaign
- Driving employee engagement and advocacy at RELX. A success story, RELX (UK)
- LSEG's First 100 Days, London Stock Exchange Group
Best crisis comms
- COVID ZERO by University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust
- Keeping parcels moving by Hermes (Hermes Parcelnet Ltd)
- Navigating a media storm to support British business for British Business Bank by Engine MHP + Mischief
- Open for Care for Specsavers by Tigerbond
Best handling of a merger or acquisition deal
- Creating a Connectivity Champion for Virgin Media O2 by Missive
- LSEG's acquisition of Refinitiv by London Stock Exchange Group
Best handling of an IPO
- Launching the world's first listed space tech fund, for Seraphim Space by SEC Newgate
- Wise – London's first direct listing, by Wise PR Team and Brunswick Group
Best pro-active lobbying campaign on an issue or cause
- Excise duty campaign for UK Spirits Alliance by iNHouse Communications
- Home Moving Group for Purplebricks, Simplify, Landmark and the Mortgage Advice Bureau by WA Communications
- LCP's State Pension Unemployment Campaign by Lane Clark & Peacock LLP
- #notalaughingmatter for APPG on Beauty, Aesthetics and Wellbeing by DGA Interel UK
- Saving the Hospitality Sector by UK Hospitality, FleishmanHillard UK, Fleet Street Communications
- Stop the Sea Blasts Campaign for Eodex by Tendo Consulting
- The Cut Back Wine Tax Campaign for Wine Drinkers UK by Engine MHP + Mischief
Best public affairs campaign for an NGO, charity or campaigning organisation
- Black Plaque Project for Nubian Jak Community Trust by Havas Worldwide London Limited
- #Scrap6Months by Marie Curie & the Motor Neurone Disease Association
Best use of media relations in a campaign (agency)
- Aviva Age of Ambiguity for Aviva by Instinctif Partners
- Change The Weather for E.ON by Engine MHP + Mischief
- Introducing the EV Hub for Nissan by Edelman
- Make Money Equal for Starling Bank by Third City
- Navigating a media storm to support British business for British Business Bank by Engine MHP + Mischief
- Owning Hybrid Working for IWG by Engine MHP + Mischief
Best use of media relations in a campaign (in-house)
- Fix Dementia Care – Coronavirus by Alzheimer's Society Regional Accounting Centre
- Giving Scientists real time data to fight COVID by King's College London, partnered with ZOE
- Menopause in the Workplace Research Campaign by Standard Chartered Bank
- The Scottish Island that Won the Lottery by People's Postcode Lottery
- UK Finance Take Five to Stop Fraud by UK Finance
Public affairs newcomer of the year
- Mary Dewar, Field Consulting
- Kat Logut, iNHouse Communications
- George Mason, iNHouse Communications
Best in-house comms team for corporate comms
- DLA Piper
- Entain
- London Stock Exchange Group
- Sodexo UK&I
Best agency for corporate and/or financial comms
- Blurred
- Engine MHP + Mischief
- Headland Consultancy
Best agency for public affairs
- BECG Group
- FleishmanHillard UK
- Headland Consultancy
- WA Communications
Winners in the following categories will be announced at the awards event: Best integrated agency for corporate and public affairs; New consultancy of the year; Corporate and/or financial comms professional of the year (agency); and Best use of social media and/or influencers in a campaign.