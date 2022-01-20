PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards: shortlisted revealed

The announcement of the list, which is published in full below, comes ahead of the virtual awards ceremony on 17 February. Click here for more information and to register to watch.

The awards, now in their second year, spotlight the best campaigns, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across corporate and financial comms, and in public affairs, in the UK.

The shortlist has been drawn up following a series of panel judging sessions by teams of industry experts.

Thanks to all the judges, and to everyone who entered.

Full shortlist

Best corporate internal comms or employee engagement campaign

Driving employee engagement and advocacy at RELX. A success story, RELX (UK)

LSEG ' s First 100 Days, London Stock Exchange Group

Best crisis comms

COVID ZERO by University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

Keeping parcels moving by Hermes (Hermes Parcelnet Ltd)

Navigating a media storm to support British business for British Business Bank by Engine MHP + Mischief

Open for Care for Specsavers by Tigerbond

Best handling of a merger or acquisition deal

Creating a Connectivity Champion for Virgin Media O 2 by Missive

by Missive LSEG ' s acquisition of Refinitiv by London Stock Exchange Group

Best handling of an IPO

Launching the world ' s first listed space tech fund, for Seraphim Space by SEC Newgate

s first listed space tech fund, for Seraphim Space by SEC Newgate Wise – London ' s first direct listing, by Wise PR Team and Brunswick Group

Best pro-active lobbying campaign on an issue or cause

Excise duty campaign for UK Spirits Alliance by iNHouse Communications

Home Moving Group for Purplebricks, Simplify, Landmark and the Mortgage Advice Bureau by WA Communications

LCP ' s State Pension Unemployment Campaign by Lane Clark & Peacock LLP

s State Pension Unemployment Campaign by Lane Clark & Peacock LLP #notalaughingmatter for APPG on Beauty, Aesthetics and Wellbeing by DGA Interel UK

Saving the Hospitality Sector by UK Hospitality, FleishmanHillard UK, Fleet Street Communications

Stop the Sea Blasts Campaign for Eodex by Tendo Consulting

The Cut Back Wine Tax Campaign for Wine Drinkers UK by Engine MHP + Mischief

Best public affairs campaign for an NGO, charity or campaigning organisation

Black Plaque Project for Nubian Jak Community Trust by Havas Worldwide London Limited

#Scrap6Months by Marie Curie & the Motor Neurone Disease Association

Best use of media relations in a campaign (agency)

Aviva Age of Ambiguity for Aviva by Instinctif Partners

Change The Weather for E.ON by Engine MHP + Mischief

Introducing the EV Hub for Nissan by Edelman

Make Money Equal for Starling Bank by Third City

Navigating a media storm to support British business for British Business Bank by Engine MHP + Mischief

Owning Hybrid Working for IWG by Engine MHP + Mischief

Best use of media relations in a campaign (in-house)

Fix Dementia Care – Coronavirus by Alzheimer ' s Society Regional Accounting Centre

s Society Regional Accounting Centre Giving Scientists real time data to fight COVID by King's College London, partnered with ZOE

Menopause in the Workplace Research Campaign by Standard Chartered Bank

The Scottish Island that Won the Lottery by People's Postcode Lottery

UK Finance Take Five to Stop Fraud by UK Finance

Public affairs newcomer of the year

Mary Dewar, Field Consulting

Kat Logut, iNHouse Communications

George Mason, iNHouse Communications

Best in-house comms team for corporate comms

DLA Piper

Entain

London Stock Exchange Group

Sodexo UK&I

Best agency for corporate and/or financial comms

Blurred

Engine MHP + Mischief

Headland Consultancy

Best agency for public affairs

BECG Group

FleishmanHillard UK

Headland Consultancy

WA Communications

Winners in the following categories will be announced at the awards event: Best integrated agency for corporate and public affairs; New consultancy of the year; Corporate and/or financial comms professional of the year (agency); and Best use of social media and/or influencers in a campaign.