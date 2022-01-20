Sway Effect, Crant partner to develop DEI Barometer

NEW YORK: The Sway Effect has collaborated with network partner and machine learning company Crant to develop an artificial-intelligence-backed diversity, equity and inclusion platform.

Called DEI Barometer, the platform measures how brands' DEI initiatives are resonating with audiences. It uncovers insights against pillars including sexual identity, race and ethnicity, gender, age, class and disability.

Brands can use these insights to "identify the key tellers of their DEI strategy and see how folks are responding to it internally and externally so they can modify programs as needed to make it a reality," said Jennifer Risi, founder and president of The Sway Effect.

The dashboard is powered by an amalgamation of publicly available social media data. It uses an array of machine learning models, including computer vision, semantic analysis and topic modeling to take the public data and turn it into measurable and actionable information. Users can track data against the aforementioned pillars to gauge brand performance and compare it to competitors and benchmark brands.

"The data is presented in a simple dashboard, like a storyboard or children's book that even non-data experts can understand," explained Alvaro Melendez, CEO of Crant. "A user can go in and understand how the brand is performing in each of these dimensions and know what to do and how to improve their own performance."

The platform provides information related to each brand's DEI Index, brand love, share of voice, share of engagement, average engagement per post and relevance by pillar. The data is routinely updated, creating a dashboard for users to get daily analysis. It helps brands set metrics, track progress and create programs. The platform also produces monthly reports: users can set a quarterly meeting with The Sway Effect to review findings and adjust their programming and communications as necessary.

The Sway Effect and Crant created DEI Barometer to help clients integrate DEI practices by creating actionable programs and keeping clients accountable. Ultimately, they recognized the transformative power of a story and wanted to "give brands this information and the ability to craft their own stories, making DEI an integral part," Melendez said. "In that way, we can make the world more diverse, equitable and inclusive, and that would benefit everyone," he said.