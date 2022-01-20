Accelerator scheme opens to help launch new PR firms

The new programme, called One Accelerator, was designed by PR Agency One’s founder and managing director, James Crawford (pictured), alongside Stephen Waddington, founder and managing partner of Wadds Inc. and a former president of the CIPR.

One Accelerator will offer emerging businesses capital investment, marketing and sales support, and back office resources.

In return, it will take an initial equity stake of about 60 per cent.

Waddington told PRWeek the accelerator didn’t have a “standard formula for a deal” but, typically, that majority stake would be about “60 per cent initially, reducing to a minority over two to three years so that founders are in control of their own destiny. That’s important.”

He added that the “initial stake is dependent on factors such as upfront capital required, the team and the level of support needed”.

Crawford said any equity stake “really does depend on the scope of the business plan that is being implemented via the accelerator. Cleary, any percentage stake needs to be attractive and fair to our partners.”

Applicants will take part in a series of workshops covering various aspects of starting a business, then submit a business plan to the accelerator management team.

Successful applicants will then become business partners with One Accelerator, which will provide “significant funding” for up to six months with the goal of breaking even after 12.

PR Agency One has won more than 50 industry awards over the past 10 years.