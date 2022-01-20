Airbus hires UK head of public affairs from Department for International Trade

Petry (pictured) starts in her role this week. She replaces Katherine Bennett, who left in June to lead the UK's High Value Manufacturing Catapult, a specialist organisation developed to support UK manufacturing in the commercialisation of cutting-edge technologies.

In her new role, Petry reports to Antoine Bouvier, EVP strategy, M&A and public affairs at the multinational aerospace corporation. She will be responsible for leading the company’s government and institutional relations in the UK, working with Airbus’ senior UK leadership team.

Prior to joining the DIT in 2019, Petry spent over five years at the UK's Foreign & Commonwealth Office, including a stint at the British Embassy in Paris where she was deputy trade commissioner for Europe.

Petry has worked at other government departments including the Department for Business, Innovation & Skills, the Cabinet Office and the Treasury. She also spent time as European policy adviser at the House of Lords.

PRWeek reported in April 2021 that Josh Hardie, former deputy director-general of the CBI, had been lined up as Airbus' new head of public affairs in the UK. However, Hardie later decided to take up a job as director of corporate affairs at financial services firm LetterOne instead.

Airbus designs, manufactures and sells civil and military aerospace products worldwide.