Save the Children appoints global comms chief

Hannah Wilkinson joins Save the Children International from the British Red Cross, where she led comms teams across media, social media, strategy and internal engagement. She previously worked at WaterAid.

As global communications and engagement director she will oversee Save the Children’s global branding, all content, and strategic and internal comms.

Wilkinson said she was joining the organisation at a "critical time. Children are facing the combined challenges of conflict, climate change and the ongoing pandemic.

"I have long admired Save the Children’s work supporting children and campaigning for child rights in some of the toughest places in the world.

"I am excited to work with talented colleagues to deliver their ambitious global strategy and build a better world for children.”

Save the Children was established in the UK in 1919 to help children in countries affected by famine in the wake of World War I.