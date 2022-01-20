Britvic brand selects new agency

Capture Communications will work with Britvic-owned upmarket mixer brand London Essence on its positioning, product launches and activations for the next 12 months.

“We can’t wait to take the brand to the next level,” said Capture co-founder and managing director Saskia Leuchars.

Capture Communications was established in October 2020. Co-founders Leuchars and Amelia Clark (pictured above) previously worked at Bacchus Agency, managing the Diageo portfolio as well as the account for Fever-Tree, the premium tonics, drinks and mixers brand that sparked the trend for quality mixers.

Other Capture clients include Häagen-Dazs, Crosta & Mollica and Feel Good Drinks.