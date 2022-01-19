UTA appoints Ketchum's Lindsay Wagner as chief diversity officer

LOS ANGELES: United Talent Agency (UTA) has selected Lindsay Wagner as its first chief diversity officer.

Based in Los Angeles, Wagner will report jointly to UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer and UTA partner and chief people officer Jean-Rene Zetrenne.

In the newly created role, Wagner is charged with expanding diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for the global talent, entertainment and sports company.

These initiatives include UTA's previously announced commitment of $1 million to social justice causes that accompanied a series of internal actions—from raising pay for entry-level positions to unconscious bias training for all employees and promoting senior agents of color to the UTA Board and Partnership.

Wagner will also offer clients counsel on implementing tactics that follow UTA's desire to uphold diverse perspectives and projects.

"[Wagner] has a proven track record of pushing the envelope and leading with a fresh and unique perspective," Zimmer said in a statement. "I am confident that she will bring ingenuity to this new role and will be a great steward for the cause."

Wagner joins UTA from Ketchum, where she was SVP and head of diversity, equity and inclusion for North America.

There, she developed a community-centered DE&I strategy and structure, which included auditing the firm’s existing programs to positively impact recruitment, retention and engagement of diverse talent and worked across the wider Omnicom network to help establish the company’s first global town hall for Black employees.

Before Ketchum, Wagner spent nearly eight years at Brandware Public Relations.