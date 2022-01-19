Amazon Apocalypse Holiday Choir stunt leads to increased sales for independent bookseller

Campaign: The Amazon Apocalypse Holiday Choir

Company: McNally Jackson

Agency Partners: DCX Growth Accelerator (creative); Andoscia Communications (public relations); and ColorReflections (printer)

Duration: November 24 - December 21, 2021

During the holiday season, when people aren’t singing Christmas carols, they are often singing Amazon’s praises because of the company’s ability to quickly deliver the gifts they need. But the corporation has long been the nemesis of independent booksellers and other small businesses that can’t compete with Amazon’s prices or ability to deliver goods in one or two days.

To fight back, McNally Jackson, an independent bookseller with four locations in New York, organized a musical stunt featuring The Amazon Apocalypse Holiday Choir. The event was part of the American Bookseller Association's #BoxedOut campaign and occurred December 21 at the Amazon 4-star shop in New York’s Soho neighborhood and the McNally Jackson store in the Nolita neighborhood.

Strategy

On October 13, 2020, Amazon’s Prime Day, DCX Growth Accelerator and the American Bookseller Association launched the Boxed Out campaign featuring a handful of bookstores with windows boarded up and boxes piled up resembling Amazon delivery containers at the front of the stores. One label read: “Don’t accept Amazon’s brave new world.” News organizations across the country covered the event.

A year later, Sarah McNally, owner of McNally Jackson, met with staff from DCX Growth Accelerator, a Brooklyn-based advertising agency, and told them she wanted to continue the campaign against Amazon.

The goal was to remind people that even though the COVID-19 pandemic had eased, allowing people to again go shopping outside their home, “Amazon is still an issue that is putting a lot of businesses at risk, and we wanted to encourage people to shop independently and shop locally and support those businesses that they don’t want to see go away,” said Alistair Chew, DCX Growth Accelerator’s art and design director.

Tactics

In order to do that, DCX staff felt it was important to build on the Boxed Out campaign and try to change people’s views of Amazon.

“I think a big portion of that is using these iconic visuals, like the Amazon box, to really subvert your understanding of what that visual indicates to you,” said Krysten Krulik, DCX account executive and creative project manager.

This time, rather than just change people’s perception of an Amazon package, the DCX creatives decided to play on the connection between the company and the holidays.

In November, at the McNally Jackson Books store in the Nolita neighborhood, bookstore and DCX staffers staged a holiday window showing “the dystopia that will unfold with these Amazon boxes with drooling blood out of their mouths as they take over a cute little Christmas village,” explained Krulik.

In addition to the display, the DCX team also wrote a songbook featuring slightly twisted Christmas carols.

On December 21, a choir featuring professional singers and other volunteers performed for an hour at the Amazon 4-star store and then an hour at the McNally Jackson store in Nolita.

The performers distributed lyric books to pedestrians. The heartwarming carols were: “Business Fails,” “Customer-less Night,” “God Rest Ye Merry Jeff Bezos,” “The Twelve Days of Closed Businesses,” and “Woe to the World.”

“Business Fails” opens with the lyrics: “Dashing through the snow. Straight to your front door. Comes an overworked Amazon driver; his bottle of pee rolling on the floor.”

Results

As the choir sang, many people talked with the performers, said Chew. Two older women joined and sang for 30 minutes. Several people danced in the street.

“The morning of the event was a bit terrifying because we had just started to see a rise in Omicron cases, and I started to become very worried about: Will we even garner a crowd? Will we have people engaging with us?” recalled Chew.

But the creatives felt the campaign resonated with people.

“People were so encouraging when they realized what we were doing. At first, some people just thought that we were a choir out there singing holiday carols, but once they realized that we were delivering a message about empowering small businesses, we got a lot of great comments and a lot of great engagement,” Chew said.

The campaign also attracted significant attention online, according to DCX.

- A McNally Jackson Instagram post from December 7 showing the creation of the display had an engagement rate of 9.34% and was in the company’s top 9 posts ever.

- An Instagram reel on Nov. 24 featuring a scary box had a 19.34% engagement rate.

- On TikTok, the engagement rate for the post was more than 500%

- Indie bookstores, publishers and influencers such as authorIman Hariri-Kia, who has more than 12,000 Instagram followers, and culture critic Nelson George, shared the campaign on social media.

McNally Jackson also reported that sales from November 24 to December 24 increased 48% from the same period in 2020, “though still not nearly up to what they were pre-pandemic.”