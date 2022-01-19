LinkedIn alum Crystal Braswell joins Quizlet as global comms head

SAN FRANCISCO: Quizlet, a maker of web and mobile study tools, has hired Crystal Braswell as global head of communications.

Braswell started in the role on January 10. She reports to CMO Brad Ramsey. The last person to head comms at Quizlet was Loretta Stevens, who exited the role in October 2021 to join Teachers Pay Teachers as VP of comms, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Braswell only has one team member currently, but noted that the comms team will be expanding internationally over the next six-to-12 months. Quizlet is also in the process of onboarding a U.S. PR agency, she said.

Previously, Quizlet worked with Inkhouse.

"We have nothing but good things to say about Quizlet," an Inkhouse spokesperson told PRWeek via email.

Before that, in 2017, Quizlet brought on Diffusion as PR AOR. That relationship ended in May 2020 as a result of the ongoing pandemic, a Diffusion spokesperson told PRWeek.

“I will be working with the team to build out a global strategic comms program,” Braswell said. “We have a presence in the U.K. and U.S., but I am focused on expanding that program to other markets around the world such as Germany and really doubling down on our consumer efforts.”

Braswell added that she wants to build out a comms program that helps existing student and teacher customers learn how they can get the most out of the platform, but also introduce new people to Quizlet.

“One of the things that is important to understand is that the way education works is different around the world,” she said. “So, understanding individual markets and the needs of the students in those markets and how Quizlet is going to help them fulfill education goals and find ways to communicate that is priority No. 1 for me.”

The last role Braswell held was at crypto startup cLabs as head of corporate comms. Before that, Braswell worked at LinkedIn for eight years, most recently as head of engineering and D&I communications.

In 2020, Quizlet was valued at $1 billion. TechCrunch reported in September 2021 that the company was planning an IPO, noting that a recent job filing showed that it is hiring for senior roles to “help build the financial systems and processes as we move towards an IPO.”

Quizlet has 60 million monthly learners and is used by two-in-three U.S. high school students, according to its website. The startup was founded in 2005.