World Olympians Association appoints agency to Beijing 2022 Winter Games brief

Mongoose Sports & Entertainment will be responsible for raising the profile of Olympics alumni group the World Olympians Association in the media, spreading the values of the Olympic Movement and assisting the growth of the already 100,000-member-strong worldwide community of Olympians.

The integrated agency’s remit spans PR activities ranging from internal content creation to media relations and special projects, with its first major project being the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

On this project the focus will be on connecting Olympians around the world to the Games while building their communities through the strengthening of the National Olympians Associations and their networks.

WOA President Joël Bouzou said: “With excitement growing towards Beijing 2022 we are delighted to have Mongoose on board just in time for this busy period.

“We believe our support for Olympians is more important than ever following the challenges of the last two years. This new partnership will strengthen our current media and sporting relationships while helping create many more.”

Mongoose Sports & Entertainment chief executive Chris O’Donoghue added: “This is an exciting time to begin our new relationship with WOA and we look forward to kicking things off with the Winter Olympics next month.

“We’re delighted to be contributing to the growth of the WOA community and helping to build awareness of the organisation and the many incredible Olympians from around the world.”