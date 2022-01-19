Flight Story takes ownership of R. Agency

R. Agency founder Rebecca Ridge (pictured) will remain its chief executive, but will also take up a role on the board of Flight Story, while Flight Story co-founder and Dragons' Den investor Steven Bartlett will join the board of R. Agency.

Bartlett said of the partnership: “R. Agency [have become] critically important long-term partners as well as friends, and we've subsequently worked together on multiple projects.

“After working with more than 10 PR agencies around the world, I could not find a better partner. Communications is a crucial part of the Flight Story offering and finding the right people with a shared vision was paramount.”

Ridge said the deal will enable R. Agency to accelerate growth.

“This partnership will enable R. Agency to offer our clients unparalleled consultancy and results which deliver impact,” she said.

R. Agency recently brought on board Laura Jones, previously managing director of Frank Australia and a director at Frank UK, in the new role of managing director, following what Ridge described as “another year of double-digit growth”.