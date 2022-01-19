Motorway appoints first chief communications officer

Motorway, the online second-hand car marketplace, has hired Victoria Biggs (pictured) – who previously had responsibility for global comms and sustainability at travel platform Trainline – as its first chief communications officer.

She has more than 20 years of experience in strategic communications at other companies including eBay and MSLGroup, where she led on accounts such as Procter & Gamble and Netflix.

In her new role Biggs will take responsibility for Motorway’s comms and sustainability, reporting to chief executive Tom Leathes.

“On the back of unprecedented growth in the last 12 months, investing in the best possible talent is imperative to our continued success," said Leathes. "That is exactly what we have found in Victoria.”

She joins following the appointment of James Wilson, former director of marketplace fulfilment for Amazon UK, as chief operating officer.

Biggs said: “I’m excited to be joining a business that has such a strong customer focus. Motorway has already achieved incredible growth and I’m looking forward to joining the team as we continue to scale.”

Motorway reported 300 per cent year-on-year growth in 2021 and predicts £1.4bn in sales in 2022.