What other food brands should copy Oscar Mayer’s bologna face mask?

Bologna-inspired beauty masks are now a real thing consumers can purchase and place on their face, thanks to Oscar Mayer.

Bologna that rejuvenates? Bologna that hydrates? Indulge in your Meaty side with Oscar Mayer® Bologna Face Masks. Available on Amazon. https://t.co/5tnYONXe4M #KeepItOscar pic.twitter.com/iUCAeV34Kx — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) January 19, 2022

No, they are not actually made out of meat. They are also definitely not edible.

Though it is still unclear whether or not they actually smell like bologna, what other food – with scent included – should come out with a line of its own beauty masks?