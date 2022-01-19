Audio

The PR Week: 1.20.2022: Barri Rafferty, Wells Fargo

Rafferty talks about navigating her largely remote tenure at Wells Fargo, moving from the agency world to the client side, the future of live events and business conferences and more.

by Steve Barrett & Frank Washkuch / Added 1 hour ago

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Barri Rafferty, EVP, head of communications and brand management, Wells Fargo.

Podcast topics:

- Rafferty talks about starting a new role and taking on more responsibility during her largely remote tenure at Wells Fargo, moving from the agency world to running comms for a large financial institution, the future of live events and business conferences and more.

- Discussing the details of IPG Dxtra CEO Andy Polansky’s plans to retire after a 38-year career and the future of Weber Shandwick and IPG Dxtra;

- The implications of Edelman’s latest Trust Barometer report, which found consumer trust has declined across media, government and business;

- On the potential benefits and risk of Unilever’s bid for the consumer healthcare arm of GSK;

- The key players on General Motors’ revamped comms team, which included hiring for 20 new positions and reconfiguring existing teams;

- On IBM's Jonathan Adashek moving into a new communications role to include marketing;

- On Microsoft’s move to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion in the largest-ever gaming sector deal of its kind and what it means for the future of the metaverse and ongoing PR crises at Activision Blizzard.

