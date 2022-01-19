Cirkle hires ex-trade journalist duo

Steven Lambert, Cirkle’s new editorial manager, has nine years experience at b2b titles including Retail Newsagent and Asian Trader. He moved into PR as editor and PR consultant at Beattie Group (now Tigerbond) and was more recently editorial and digital content manager at Templemere PR, whose clients included Tax Free World Association, SSP Group, Lindt, Airport Dimensions and Servy.

Cirkle said that in his new role, Lambert will identify new editorial opportunities and take on copywriting responsibilities for clients including Britvic, Dulux Trade (AkzoNobel) and Heineken – the agency won accounts with the latter two clients last year.

Another new recruit, Nicholas Robinson, has joined from luxury superyacht lifestyle magazine Boat International, where he was business editor. Before that, Robinson was managing editor of pub trade magazine The Morning Advertiser.

Robinson joins Cirkle as content strategist. The agency said that in the role, he will "spearhead a shift in how the agency views content by delivering a best-in-class approach". He will focus on Cirkle’s bar and drinks clients, including Heineken UK, plus other brands in the agency’s portfolio.

The appointments are intended to support growth in the agency’s content and editorial department, and respond to the growing demand for b2b editorial services, Cirkle said.

Amy Searle, head of trade at Cirkle, said: “The appointment of both Nic and Steven marks a very exciting chapter in Cirkle’s history, as we establish a dedicated content team that will operate closely alongside our client, creative, design and media buying teams. Cirkle’s trade division is forecasted to grow by over 50 per cent in 2022 alone, so they’re joining at a very exciting time. Both bring with them a wealth of expertise and journalistic flair that is already setting our campaigns alight.”

Cirkle generated fee income of £4.8m in 2021, up from £3.5m in 2020, according to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table. It employed 47 people last year and its headcount currently stands at just under 60. Cirkle has offices in Buckinghamshire and London.