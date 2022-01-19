News

Unit9 launches specialist division dedicated to the metaverse

Launch clients include Havas Media Group, Opera and COPA90.

by Fayola Douglas, Campaign / Added 1 hour ago

Unit9: DJ Diplo turned into digital avatar for Intel.
Unit9: DJ Diplo turned into digital avatar for Intel.

Unit9 Group is launching a specialist division dedicated to all things metaverse, called MAD, which stands for Metaverse Advisory Dept.

The division will aim to ensure that concepts and strategies align with eventual creative execution. Launch clients include Havas Media Group, Opera and COPA90.

MAD will be led by Garry Williams, who will move from his position as business director at Unit9 in which he will be succeeded by client partnerships manager Adam Mingay. Williams will be joined by executive strategy director Annie Bedard.

Williams is actively looking to bring on metaverse-obsessed producers, creative and technical talent to join the MAD team. For current projects, the division is calling on talent from across Unit9 Group's global pool as required.

Williams and Bedard have been handed a remit of helping develop clients' metaverse aspirations at an early stage to ensure they align with objectives and limitations.

The new division will have its headquarters in London but will operate across all Unit9 locations, including Canada, China, Europe and the US. MAD will feed into the global Unit9 Group businesses with Williams reporting to to Rosh Singh, EMEA managing director.

"With such intense hype around the metaverse, there is, understandably, much scepticism. But we're undergoing the next evolution of the internet. Web 3.0, or the metaverse, is so much more than gaming and NFTs. It's a radical change in the way humans and information interact, signalling an era akin to the earliest days of the smartphone," Singh said. "Such a seismic shift will inevitably have a major impact on brands and marketing. But clients are struggling to find legitimate guidance on how to prepare for this shift."

MAD will lean into Unit9 Group's multiple disciplines, which include metaverse-style projects such as a STEM-themed Minecraft experience for The Ad Council, and an immersive virtual world featuring a motion-captured digital avatar of DJ Diplo for Intel (pictured).

Williams added: "Having worked at the intersection of creativity and technology since 1997, Unit9 has been ahead of the curve in terms of defining the building blocks of activating within the metaverse."

Inaugural global client Jez Jowett, global director, media creativity of Havas Media Group, said: "We're passionate about the possibilities for the metaverse to be a new frontier for brand experiences.

"By bringing in the right specialist partner with their technical and production expertise, we're able to provide clients with a meaningful solution to activating in and from the metaverse thanks to Unit9 and MAD."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The platform helps brands benchmark their DEI campaigns. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Sway Effect, Crant partner to develop DEI Barometer

The PR Week: 1.20.2022: Barri Rafferty, Wells Fargo

The PR Week: 1.20.2022: Barri Rafferty, Wells Fargo

Unit9: DJ Diplo turned into digital avatar for Intel.

Unit9 launches specialist division dedicated to the metaverse

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Amazon Apocalypse Holiday Choir stunt leads to increased sales for independent bookseller

Amazon Apocalypse Holiday Choir stunt leads to increased sales for independent bookseller

Brand Film Awards US open for entries; Mediabrands Content Studio’s Brendan Gaul named 2022 jury chair

Brand Film Awards US open for entries; Mediabrands Content Studio’s Brendan Gaul named 2022 jury chair

UTA appoints Ketchum's Lindsay Wagner as chief diversity officer

UTA appoints Ketchum's Lindsay Wagner as chief diversity officer

Crystal Braswell started in the role on January 10.

LinkedIn alum Crystal Braswell joins Quizlet as global comms head

What other food brands should copy Oscar Mayer’s bologna face mask?

What other food brands should copy Oscar Mayer’s bologna face mask?

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Finite disappointment, infinite hope

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Finite disappointment, infinite hope