News

Behaviorally launches eFluence division

The new division will be led by company chief commercial officer Scott Brill.

by Natasha Bach / Added 3 hours ago

Chicago-based Behaviorally has launched a new division. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Chicago-based Behaviorally has launched a new division. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

CHICAGO: Behavioral insights consultancy Behaviorally has launched a division called eFluence.

EFluence will be led by Scott Brill, Behaviorally's former chief commercial officer. The division will provide e-commerce optimization to "help brands drive sales at the digital shelf and influence the holistic omnichannel shopper journey," the company said in a statement.

Powering the division is Flash.PDP, an SaaS platform. It combines information from Behaviorally's behavioral database with AI technology to evaluate brands' visual content and assess performance, differentiating optimized and underperforming images. EFluence aims to address brands' struggles with converting content to sales, promising to improve conversion rates more than 50%.

"We have worked closely with our clients on a solution that is built specifically to help them manage complexities, scale and pace of digital commerce and drive shopper growth," said Brill. "The AI-powered functionality in eFluence solutions provides clients with real-time capacity to act swiftly, maximizing engagement and increasing conversion rates."

Behaviorally uses shopper research and a behavioral framework to help brands identify the behaviors that drive shopper growth.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Finite disappointment, infinite hope

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Finite disappointment, infinite hope

Timeline of a Crisis: The CDC muddles the messaging

Timeline of a Crisis: The CDC muddles the messaging

Chicago: Oscar winning film director Matthew A. Cherry.

Twitter resurrects tweets from stars that brought their dreams to life

Coffee Break with Hilary Rosen, vice chair of SKDKnickerbocker

Coffee Break with Hilary Rosen, vice chair of SKDKnickerbocker

Behaviorally launches eFluence division

Behaviorally launches eFluence division

Has Unilever ‘lost the plot’ or is it future-proofing its business?

Has Unilever ‘lost the plot’ or is it future-proofing its business?

BrewDog: Jordan Stephens is a campaign ambassador

BrewDog tackles seasonal affective disorder with Sad AF alcohol-free beer

EHE showed off its new branding at Times Square and other high-traffic locations.

EHE Health lights up Times Square as it expands preventative care focus

Starcom's research explores the impact of the metaverse on human interaction. (Getty Images/Yuichiro Chino).

Starcom launches podcast series diving into pros and cons of metaverse

More than 450 scientists are calling for agencies to stop working with fossil-fuel clients. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

More than 450 scientists call on PR, creative agencies to drop fossil fuel clients