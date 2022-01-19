Behaviorally launches eFluence division

CHICAGO: Behavioral insights consultancy Behaviorally has launched a division called eFluence.

EFluence will be led by Scott Brill, Behaviorally's former chief commercial officer. The division will provide e-commerce optimization to "help brands drive sales at the digital shelf and influence the holistic omnichannel shopper journey," the company said in a statement.

Powering the division is Flash.PDP, an SaaS platform. It combines information from Behaviorally's behavioral database with AI technology to evaluate brands' visual content and assess performance, differentiating optimized and underperforming images. EFluence aims to address brands' struggles with converting content to sales, promising to improve conversion rates more than 50%.

"We have worked closely with our clients on a solution that is built specifically to help them manage complexities, scale and pace of digital commerce and drive shopper growth," said Brill. "The AI-powered functionality in eFluence solutions provides clients with real-time capacity to act swiftly, maximizing engagement and increasing conversion rates."

Behaviorally uses shopper research and a behavioral framework to help brands identify the behaviors that drive shopper growth.