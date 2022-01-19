Clarion Communications makes senior hires and promotions

Lloyd Abbott joins Clarion Communication as associate director on the Aldi and Wickes teams from Cow PR, where he was a senior account director. Hannah Ryan, who has worked with Clarion on a freelance basis for a year as an account director, has joined the staff in a senior account director role.

Clare Sutton, formerly associate director, has been promoted to senior associate director. Gabrielle Hurn joins the agency as digital account director to work on Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Savencia and new win Edgewell Personal Care. She was previously social media manager at Think Jam. In addition, Ruth Thomas joins Clarion as account director, following three years as a freelance PR consultant.

On Philippa Wynn-Green’s promotion to senior managing partner, Clarion chief executive Amanda Meyrick cited the nine years Wynn-Green has led the agency's Aldi PR account, which Meyrick said has grown nearly 100 per cent over the past year.

“[Wynn-Green] has played a key role in growing the business,” she said. “We started with a remit for Aldi’s beers, wines and spirits, and Clarion is now Aldi’s sole retained consumer PR agency across all categories.”

Recent hires bring Clarion's headcount to 50. Revenue at the WPP consumer agency grew 26 per cent in 2021, and is believed to be between £3m and £4m.

Last week, the agency announced it had been hired by Alton Towers Resort to help publicise new developments at the theme park in 2022 – primarily the launch of CBeebies Land and CBeebies Land Hotel.