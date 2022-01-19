News

BrewDog tackles seasonal affective disorder with Sad AF alcohol-free beer

Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens delivers a spoken-word performance about sadness.

by Fayola Douglas, Campaign / Added 3 hours ago

BrewDog: Jordan Stephens is a campaign ambassador.
BrewDog: Jordan Stephens is a campaign ambassador.

BrewDog has tied up with mental health organization #IAmWhole to launch a campaign encouraging men to speak out about their mental health.

The self-proclaimed punk brewer was inspired to launch the campaign after learning that 84% of people experiencing mental health challenges cited January as the worst month. Yet only 56% were aware that seasonal affective disorder can cause depression and anxiety.

Campaign ambassadors Jordan Stephens, Mo Farah and Dr. Alex George appear in the spot, which promotes working towards a world free of stigma. Stephens delivers a poignant spoken-word performance talking about the difficulties of revealing how he's feeling before stating that he's "sad as fuck." Sad has a double meaning in the film as it refers to being unhappy and also to the mental health condition of the same name.

The integrated campaign was devised and delivered by Taylor Herring with #IAMWHOLE. The video was produced by Spirit Media.

Research from #IAmWhole found that 82% of men were more likely to open up over a beer. So, alongside the campaign film, an alcohol-free beer called Sad AF was conceived, brewed to raise funds for mental health awareness research.

Sad AF is a 0.5% marshmallow pale ale. All profits from the variant will be donated to #IAmWhole's mental health research fund.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Finite disappointment, infinite hope

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Finite disappointment, infinite hope

Timeline of a Crisis: The CDC muddles the messaging

Timeline of a Crisis: The CDC muddles the messaging

Chicago: Oscar winning film director Matthew A. Cherry.

Twitter resurrects tweets from stars that brought their dreams to life

Coffee Break with Hilary Rosen, vice chair of SKDKnickerbocker

Coffee Break with Hilary Rosen, vice chair of SKDKnickerbocker

Behaviorally launches eFluence division

Behaviorally launches eFluence division

Has Unilever ‘lost the plot’ or is it future-proofing its business?

Has Unilever ‘lost the plot’ or is it future-proofing its business?

BrewDog: Jordan Stephens is a campaign ambassador

BrewDog tackles seasonal affective disorder with Sad AF alcohol-free beer

EHE showed off its new branding at Times Square and other high-traffic locations.

EHE Health lights up Times Square as it expands preventative care focus

Starcom's research explores the impact of the metaverse on human interaction. (Getty Images/Yuichiro Chino).

Starcom launches podcast series diving into pros and cons of metaverse

More than 450 scientists are calling for agencies to stop working with fossil-fuel clients. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

More than 450 scientists call on PR, creative agencies to drop fossil fuel clients