Has Unilever ‘lost the plot’ or is it future-proofing its business?

It’s time for investors to take a longer-term view and, rather than focusing just on quarterly financial results, consider what the business will be in a quarter of a century.

We know consumers demand more purposeful brands, and this will only grow, so woe betide companies that focus solely on profit.

Mayonnaise is indeed a condiment for salads and sandwiches but if you forget purpose and focus only on profit growth, you will end up with a product produced by underpaid workers, packaged in unrecyclable plastic, and filled with planet-wrecking palm oil.

I’ll choose a brand that is transparent about its sustainability goals any day and Hellmann’s ‘Make taste, not waste’ is an admirable purpose. Carbon emissions from food waste are huge, so putting the brand at the heart of fighting this issue is helpful and authentic.

Let’s face it, we all have nearly out-of-date condiments in our fridge or cupboard, so sharing interesting ways to finish the jar before it goes out of date both drives consumption and is the responsible thing to do.

People increasingly expect brands to be more than just a product; they want to know they are kind to people and the planet. Data from Global Web Index shows that 43 per cent of consumers want brands to be eco-friendly and 42 per cent look for social responsibility.

And beyond the marketing campaigns, they want assurance that purpose is led from the top and delivered right across the business. Whether it be brand greenwashing, woke-washing or unfair employment practices, the public is ready to call out bad behaviour and hold brands and businesses to account.

We’re living in a challenging world where, to list just a few, people are having to choose between food or heat, women are still criticised for breastfeeding in public and world leaders haven’t yet set us on track towards an environmentally safe world for future generations.

People are looking to businesses to step up and help in areas such as these and more; they have the brands and budgets to deliver compelling stories, to educate and help drive positive change.

So, I applaud Unilever putting purpose at the centre of its proposition and I believe it is certainly about future-proofing. If that means removing brands for which it can’t find an authentic purpose, isn’t that brave, forward-thinking leadership that should be celebrated rather than criticised?

And having just put a £50bn bid in for the consumer healthcare arm of GSK, this certainly seems to me to be a healthy business with an eye on future growth. I point a finger instead at the short-term thinking of profit-obsessed fund managers who seem to want growth with no regard for the cost to society.

Niki Hunter Ekins is managing director of Splendid Communications