Public affairs pros questioned in APPG transparency inquiry

Full transparency was highlighted as the only way to avoid “cash for access” issues during the session as part of the Committee on Standards’ in-depth investigation into the informal cross-party groups, which were last reviewed in 2013.

More than 700 APPGs are now active and the committee is focusing on investigating concerns about the risks of the groups being used as a vehicle for improper access or influence by lobbyists or foreign governments.

Chris Bryant MP, chair of the Committee on Standards (pictured, above), said: “All Party Parliamentary Groups play a crucial role in the work of Parliament and our democracy, but they cannot be a back-door means of peddling influence around the corridors of power without scrutiny.

“This is a matter that concerns us, which is why the House has introduced improvements in transparency about funding and support for APPGs – and there are clear rules on what has to be declared.

“We are keen to ensure that all APPGs are run openly and transparently and that there is no conflict of interest or inappropriate use.

“I look forward to further understanding and improving the work of All Party Parliamentary Groups across Parliament as we progress our inquiry.”

In its evidence session, held last week, the Committee heard from Natascha Engel, chief executive of thinktank Policy Connect and a former MP and deputy speaker of the House of Commons, alongside Danny Stone, chief executive of the Antisemitism Policy Trust.

Also taking part were Suzie Tucker, head of strategy and communications at the National Museum Directors' Council, and Marisa Heath, who runs the secretariat for the APPG on Animal Welfare.

Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin asked: “At what point do the funds or benefits in kind being used to support an APPG become, effectively, cash for access?” and questioned what additional measures could be put in place to stop any perception of that being the case.

“Inadvertently members can get into a situation where they are compromised,” he pointed out.

Transparency is essential for ensuring there can be no question of “nefarious” activity, said Tucker, outlining that full openness about meetings, funding levels and sources was critical.

Engel added that a Code of Governance must be signed by all funders, revealing: “We have had in the past requests for access, and we’ve absolutely refused that.”

“APPGs have an important role to lead in the life of a country,” said committee member Alberto Costa MP.

“How can we ensure we maintain viable all-party groups that are able to promote this good activity that costs money, but at the same time ensure absolute transparency and funding is done in such a way that minimises the cash for access problem?”

“Accessibility of transparent information” is uppermost, said the Antisemitism Policy Trust’s Stone, adding that website information could, in some cases, be improved.

The committee previously heard from PR and transparency experts during an inquiry session held last September.

The committee will report its findings to the House of Commons before Easter.