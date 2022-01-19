ASA slaps down Instagram Influencers

The ASA also announced it would sanction six influencers for consistently failing to disclose ads on their Instagram accounts, despite repeated warnings and help and guidance on sticking to the rules.

The regulator warned that its “rules are clear, it must be obvious to consumers before they read, ‘like’ or otherwise interact with a social media post if what they are engaging with is advertising”.

It also said in June 2021 it had set up a webpage to name and shame influencers who had repeatedly flouted the rules. Offenders will remain listed on the page for three months and are subject to enhanced monitoring that flags up inconsistent disclosure of paid promotions.

The ASA named Francesca Allen, Jess Gale, Eve Gale, Belle Hassan, Jodie Marsh and Anna Vakili, and said it would take out ads on Instagram “alerting consumers to their failure to follow the rules”.

It also said Amber Rose Gill will “be added to our webpage this week for ongoing non-disclosure. We will continue to monitor her content and, if she fails to follow the rules in future, she could also be subject to further sanctions.”

ASA director of advertising policy and practice Shahriar Coupa said: “For the minority of influencers that repeatedly fail to disclose their paid-for posts, it’s important their social media followers are told.

“In a new front of enforcement activity, we’re using targeted ads to highlight the breaches of six social media personalities to the very same audience they’re seeking to influence. When we see the necessary changes to their disclosure practices, we’ll call off the ads. But, where non-compliance persists, we’ll look to more direct forms of enforcement.”