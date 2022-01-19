Court of Appeal overturns ‘unlawful’ ruling on COVID-19 comms contract

The Court of Appeal has reversed an earlier decision by the High Court that the Cabinet Office contract given to Public First, whose founders had personal links to Dominic Cummings, was unlawful.

Campaign group the Good Law Project, which challenged the legality of the contract, has requested permission to appeal to the Supreme Court, it told PRWeek.

Jolyon Maugham, director of Good Law Project, said: “We do think the Court of Appeal has got it wrong. We think it is very important that the public purse be protected from decisions that favour the friends of those holding the strings. We’ll be asking the Supreme Court to hear our case.”

Public First was awarded the contract by the Cabinet Office to carry out focus groups, to test the effectiveness of slogans such as "Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives", in June 2020.

The agency is run by Rachel Wolf, a former adviser to then-Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, and James Frayne, a contact of Cummings, who was Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief adviser at the time.

Judicial review

The Good Law Project brought a judicial review case against the Government last year over the award of the lucrative contract, which was issued without tender under emergency Cabinet Office provisions.

The campaigning organisation argued there was “apparent bias” in how the contract was given to Public First, due to the agency’s personal links with Johnson's most senior former adviser, Cummings.

In June, the High Court ruled the award of the £560,000 contract for COVID-19-related comms and research was unlawful.

At the time, Mrs Justice O’Farrell said: “The claimant is entitled to a declaration that the decision of 5 June 2020 to award the contract to Public First gave rise to apparent bias and was unlawful.”

The judgement added that the failure to consider any other agency offering similar services “would lead a fair-minded and informed observer to conclude that there was a real possibility, or a real danger, that the decision-maker was biased”.

Regarding the assertion by Cabinet Office lawyers that only Public First could complete the work in question, the High Court held that “does not stand up to scrutiny” and that “the time constraints… did not exonerate [him] from conducting the procurement so as to demonstrate a fair and impartial process of selection”.

'Not biased'

On Tuesday morning, the Court of Appeal overturned the High Court’s decision.

Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett said: “The fair-minded and reasonably informed observer would not have concluded that a failure to carry out a comparative exercise of the type identified by the judge created a real possibility that the decision-maker was biased.”

In a tweet, Dominic Cummings said the Court of Appeal ruling was “total vindication for my decisions on moving super speedy on procurement to save lives”.

Lord Chief Justice crushes Kimono-fox-killer: total vindication for my decisions on moving super speedy on procurement to save lives (remember all the ignorant nonsense from pundits/minor social scientists/Remainiacs?) https://t.co/GXzMQxApWD — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) January 18, 2022

The Cabinet Office said it welcomed the Court of Appeal's ruling and that procedural issues raised in the case had already been addressed in an independent review of procurement processes.

“We welcome the Court of Appeal’s ruling that this contract was awarded entirely lawfully,” said a spokesperson.

“This includes the court’s firm rejection of the allegation of apparent bias, overturning the previous judgement.

“Throughout the pandemic our priority has always been to save lives and the work by Public First helped to improve vitally important health messages.”

James Frayne, founding partner of Public First, told PRWeek: “Our research team worked unbelievably hard for seven days a week – from early morning till late at night – during the height of the pandemic, helping refine messages that prevented many casualties.

“The judgement rightly pays tribute to the team’s efforts and they should be proud of their work.”