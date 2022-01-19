UK-based Audience Collective announces US expansion

Focusing on building a client base of brand and marketing clients, the new US division of Audience Collective will be led by managing director Nicole Levings (pictured), supported by Olivia Nicholson, who will handle client services, sales and marketing.

The agency group is looking to embark on an aggressive ‘buy and build’ strategy to replicate the full-service offering already provided in the UK, concentrating the team’s efforts on integrated media, market research and insights, design and build, social media and media relations.

In time it plans to open US offices on the west and east coasts, in the Midwest and the central region.

“The launch of Audience Collective US allows us to cater for those with American product or brand launches,” said executive chairman Stephen Kennedy. “It also provides an unrivalled opportunity not only for the team stateside, but for those of the existing UK team who have aspirations to experience working within the US market.”

The move follows Audience Collective’s recent acquisition of PR and content agency The Lucre Group, the seventh independent agency to join the collective, which already included brand communications agency Ponderosa, market research and insight agency Spark and digital media strategy house Crunch.

Founded in 2019, the Audience Collective has eight marketing and comms agencies across the UK and Ireland, and works with more than 240 organisations. It predicts it will be a £100m business operating in more than 50 markets in five countries within five years.