Pitching process is ‘out of hand’ says PRCA, and vows to ‘sort it out’

According to the survey findings, 30 per cent of respondents said the pitching process was “out of hand, and a problem for their agency” and 40 per cent said existing clients are “frequently neglected” because of the focus on pitches for new clients.

The PRCA also said the average UK PR agency does 27 new business pitches a year, totalling 1,674 hours of work and costing them £11,214 every year.

Sixty per cent agreed that brands make agencies “jump through hoops” to win their business, while 61 per cent said the marketing and brand directors they are pitching to have more to prove to their bosses than ever before, and are under huge pressure to prove ROI.

More than half of the respondents reported thinking that clients expected much more work to be done for pitches than in the past, while 51 per cent said they believed PR agencies should be paid to pitch ideas. A further 55 per cent admitted to feeling uncomfortable sharing fully formed PR programmes at pitch stage.

About one-third said their team had lost a pitch, only to witness their ideas activated by the brand at a later stage via another agency.

“We wanted to shine a light on the pressures of pitching for new business that UK PR agencies face,” said Harriet Scott, managing director of research agency Perspectus Global, which conducted the poll alongside the PRCA.

“The results show that not only have client expectations risen in recent years, but the amount of work undertaken by agencies to win new projects has also grown.

“Intellectual copyright seems a key issue for agency leaders, as does the fact that some pitches involve multiple agencies competing for one brief. And the sheer time given over to new business pitching is enormous.”

Francis Ingham, director-general of the PRCA, added: “Getting the client consultancy relationship right is integral to any PR work, and that starts at the very beginning – at the pitch. [But] time and money are both wasted, and expectations are so often ill-set, by a pitching process that is fundamentally flawed.

“In 2022, the PRCA will be working hard on a global scale to sort this out. We’re going to relaunch our client consultancy charter and make this a key focus of our organisation’s work.”

The research also found that 21 per cent of agency bosses “secretly believe” their team is “not great” at pitching, while 28 per cent admitted they’d sometimes tell a client “anything to win the business” then find the resulting campaign “incredibly hard” to execute.

The research, which was carried out in November and December 2021, questioned 107 UK PR agency owners, C-suite executives and financial decision-makers.

