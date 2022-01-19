Movers & Shakers: Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Forward, Snap, and more

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has appointed Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) as its communications agency of record in India following a competitive pitch. The agency will be responsible for developing and implementing an integrated communication strategy for the ‘Commercialization of Biofortified Crops’ programme to promote biofortified food products—zinc wheat and iron pearl millet—and improve its awareness among key stakeholders in India’s regional markets.

Snap has appointed Gareth Leeding as its head of creative strategy in APAC and Haran Ramachandran to the same role in Australia & New Zealand. Leeding was most recently executive creative director at We Are Social’s UK office where he built a creative department and co-founded WAS Sport. Ramachandran has also relocated from London where he was most recently the creative lead for Three Mobile and PR agency The Academy.

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, The Mavericks India, a reputation management advisory firm, has won the national communications mandate for Hero Lectro E-Cycles. As part of the engagement, The Mavericks will work with Hero Lectro to drive specific narratives around the category as well as the brand through strategic marketing and communication campaigns.

Marketing services group Enero Group has appointed Abigail Dawson as its group communications director. She will be responsible for leading both the internal and external communications and brand marketing for creative agency BMF, digital creative agency Orchard as well as the Enero Group globally. Dawson will report in to Steve McArdle and Wai Kwok, CEOs of BMF and Orchard, respectively. Dawson was previously the brand director at independent agency Special Group Australia, where she led Special's business development and PR strategy and management. Dawson replaces Lu Borges, who is relocating to the US, where she will take on the role as head of brand and communications for MullenLowe.

Independent creative PR agency Forward has announced four new clients including: