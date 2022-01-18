HPE brings on Laura Keller in global role as it plots 20 more comms hires

HOUSTON: Hewlett Packard Enterprise has hired Laura Keller as senior director of corporate and financial communications.

She is based in Houston, reporting to Katherine Ducker, VP of corporate and financial communications. Keller started in the position this month.

Keller will help to drive HPE’s equity narrative and develop and tell stories about the company’s vision and execution of its strategy with top-tier media. She will also support CFO Tarek Robbiati’s communications priorities, said chief communications officer Jennifer Temple via email.

Keller was not immediately available for comment.

Keller joined HPE from Biogen, where she served as director and head of CEO communications for one year. A Biogen representative was not immediately available for comment on Keller’s replacement.

Before that, Keller was an SVP at Teneo and spent four years at Bloomberg as a Wall Street banking and distressed debt reporter.

Temple told PRWeek via email that Keller is HPE’s first global comms hire in 2022 as it grows the unit to support the company’s communications needs.

Temple added that HPE has more than 20 open global communications roles “that will help us shape external stakeholder perceptions of HPE; drive greater relevance, recognition and demand for HPE in the market; build executive thought leadership equity; and further enhance our digital capabilities.”

These include PR, AR, executive communications and digital and content roles across levels.

In its fiscal Q4, HPE’s net profit was $2.55 billion, compared to $157 million in Q4 2020. At $7.35 billion, revenues were up 2% year-over-year in the final three months of fiscal 2021.

HPE was formed in 2015 when computing giant Hewlett-Packard split into two companies, HPE and HP Inc. The latter contains the former Hewlett-Packard’s printer and PC business while HPE includes data and software-as-a-service platforms.