Uncertainty looms for public affairs in 2022

A return to economic and physical health post-COVID-19, the net zero agenda, tackling the housing crisis – all major policy issues almost entirely overshadowed in the opening weeks of 2022 by the all-engulfing Partygate crisis.

Throwing a grenade into public affairs and political comms, the current uncertainty needs to be resolved for progress to resume on some of the country’s most pressing challenges this year.

“The political environment in recent years has been an unusually turbulent one,” Ruth Porter, managing director of Finsbury Glover Hering (pictured, below), tells PRWeek.

“The dramatic shift for the Conservatives in the polls and recent events have contributed to a sense of fragility.

“One of the lessons coming out of COVID-19 is the need to get better at horizon-scanning and building resilience.

“Over the next year, we’ll see more of a focus from businesses on the need to be prepared, no matter what the political landscape throws up.”

Long-term approach

This need for a long-term approach to public affairs that transcends the vicissitudes of political life is a key trend for organisations in an increasingly uncertain world, agrees Rebecca Lury, public affairs partner at Pagefield (pictured, below).

“Businesses that had existing, long-term public affairs strategies were able to engage more quickly and effectively with government during the pandemic, as opposed to those who had perhaps neglected public affairs during the turbulent and legislation-light post-Brexit era,” says Lury.

“Organisations are now recognising the importance of a clear approach to public affairs to solve short-term issues, as well as in building relationships that can be leveraged in times of crisis.”

Building those valuable relationships extends beyond the obvious, especially at a time when continuity cannot be guaranteed.

The influence of the backbench politician, working away on policy that can make a huge difference, was spotlighted in Pagefield’s report Backbenchers: the real powerbrokers? at the end of last year.

Stating that “some of the policy changes enacted from the backbenches have, in our view, made more of a difference than many of the Government’s own policy decisions”, the enduring work of backbenchers on issues including women’s rights and the levelling-up agenda is not to be ignored.

Lury adds: “2022 is the year when – COVID-19 permitting – the Government returns to a focus on delivering what it set out in the 2019 manifesto.

“Key policy areas including net zero, levelling up and the ongoing cladding crisis will see government continue its more interventionist approach, regulating where necessary to drive change.”

It’s critical for government to have “something to show” with just over two years to go until a general election in 2024, cautions Ben Mascall (pictured, below), partner at Headland, who was co-director of comms for the Conservative Party during the 2019 race.

“The clock is running down and we will basically have a Government that is increasingly frantically focusing on delivering the priorities it set out in the last election,” he says.

“There will be increasing opportunities to support the Government’s agenda centred upon conversations about what needs to be done to get meaningful progress in time.

“Players could well be making a point that regulatory regimes that are a hangover from the past aren’t always in step with what government wants to achieve.”

Mascall adds that legislation such as the National Security and Investment Act 2021 will have an impact on financial institutions, meaning a role for public affairs practitioners.

“The City will be grappling with that and gradually finding out what it means,” he explains.

“It is forecast that a significant additional number of transactions will be called in and that will start to become a reality. We will see whether what has been conceived works smoothly in practice, or there is friction. That new piece of legislation goes to the heart of government relations.”

Volatility

According to Mo Hussein (pictured, below), managing director, public affairs and innovation, at PLMR, the “busy and volatile political agenda and calendar and the unknowns of what might happen next with COVID-19” will all have an impact on government bandwidth and focus.

“This will mean working even more smartly and creatively to showcase the value of public affairs engagement, stand out, get noticed and provide constructive solutions to challenges policymakers face,” he says.

Yet ensuring a focus on priority areas could prove tricky, highlights London Communications Agency chief executive Jonny Popper (pictured, below), as he pinpoints that the main challenge for 2022 “stems from the national politics of massive uncertainty”.

“There is genuine debate about how strong the current prime minister is in his role and whether the internal party chooses to move against him,” he says.

“That is not a normal state of affairs. There’s a significant level of uncertainty of how long current policy agendas [will last] and current ministers will be in post, so that’s the single greatest threat.”

Local elections due to take place in May in London, as well as in metropolitan district council areas including Birmingham, will provide a pivotal point this year.

“The importance of the local elections is often overlooked,” explains Popper. “But the London local elections are a key milestone as things have shifted in the past few weeks.”

While Labour had been “defending their strong position” in the capital, that mood has now shifted with the “haemorrhaging of support for the Tories nationally”, he adds.

“In some boroughs, where they may have been nervous entering the elections, they are now a lot more confident,” says Popper.

“In every period post- a local election where you’ve got a fresh four-year term, the local authority can be more confident in the political decisions it makes.”

Trust and transparency

As the Partygate row goes on – with a growing body of so-called Red Wall MPs apparently sharing no-confidence letters and senior Whitehall civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry underway – the twin questions of trust and transparency are undiminished.

“The key issue for us, which is a very positive step forward, is around transparency and the greater impact of public opinion,” adds Popper.

“I hope that has a greater impact on how lobbying is conducted and I believe it will favour those agencies that have always acted transparently, such as publishing all clients and staff openly on their website.

“There’s a change of attitude both for politicians and those working in public affairs that you need to do things above board and there’s greater probity and transparency expected.”

According to Stuart Thomson, head of public affairs at BDB Pitmans (pictured, below), it is impossible to “escape the damage done to politics, government and public affairs by the ongoing lobbying scandals”.

“Everyone needs the issue to be sorted,” he urges, adding that one of the most significant political changes affecting public affairs has been the “near-universal acceptance of the power of the state and government intervention”.

“The challenge is to be constantly vigilant but also proactive in engagement,” adds Thomson.

“Government is less likely to make poor, ill-informed decisions if it has a level of knowledge and understanding.

“We also currently have a PM who is prepared to blame business for policy failings. So, there is an ongoing simmering tension, if not outright hostility.”

Lobbying row

The Committee on Standards in Public Life is due to report back on proposals to implement a ban on MPs doing “any paid work to provide services as a Parliamentary strategist, adviser or consultant” by the end of January, more than three years after that recommendation was first made in July 2018.

What this means in practice is open question, but the renewed pressure to clean up politics is unlikely to wane this year after the investigation of former Tory MP Owen Paterson’s dealings with Randox, and former housing secretary Robert Jenrick’s relationship with developer Richard Desmond.

Pagefield’s Lury believes this could mean engagement with government will become harder.

“We will see an entrenchment of the Government’s ‘bunker mentality’, with little appetite for engagement with business unless it is absolutely necessary,” she predicts.

“Too much of government is now nervous of interacting with business for fear of falling foul of a lobbying scandal, thereby confusing proper, accountable, regulated lobbying with that which has so far been found to have been conducted by individuals or organisations who have failed to sign up to and abide by the code – and, indeed, the law.”

Being able to break through the noise and find a way to engage will be exceptionally challenging, agrees FGH’s Porter.

“Bandwidth in government matters is what allows the space and time for proper, thoughtful dialogue with business, and it’s going to be a key challenge over the next year,” she says.

“Whitehall always operates at full capacity with little slack in the system, and we’ve seen that pushed to its limits with Brexit and COVID-19.

“Difficulties in the energy market, rising inflation, NHS backlogs and pressures on living costs are just some of the issues that will mean this challenge becomes even more acute. Businesses will need to be laser-focused and clear to get cut-through.”

Increased political risk across a range of sectors will define 2022, believes Matt Sutton, associate director, corporate and public affairs, at BCW (pictured, below).

"With the ongoing political instability at the top of government, companies need to be constantly aware that a raft of policy changes could appear at any time as the Government battles to regain a footing in the polls," he warns.

"With the looming Government COVID-19 inquiry, further post-Brexit trade agreements, and ongoing climate change commitments, all of which will result in significant policy changes across a number of sectors, organisations will continue to need our help.

"After years of strained relations between business groups and government, both sides will have to adapt and thaw the current status quo. Issues regarding supply chain bottlenecks over the winter demonstrated that the Government still reverts to type in blaming business.

"This has to change, and it will be the role of public affairs practitioners to help in developing crucial strategic alliances between different sectors and government."

Technology

One positive our experts all agree on is the opportunities for public affairs created by the advancement of technology.

“Working remotely during COVID-19 has meant public affairs professionals have had to be more creative in the ways in which they run campaigns and engage with politicians,” says Pagefield’s Lury.

“The trend to online engagement and creative digital campaigns will continue even with the return to the office.”

That trend has brought new opportunities for the consultative aspects of public affairs, with possibilities to engage previously untapped audiences in a more democratic way.

For LCA’s Popper, the “mass adoption of video conferencing is hugely significant”.

“The ability now to have greater attendance through webinars with everyone familiar with the technology allows us to engage further with local communities in a very transparent way,” he notes. “That is a very positive experience and that is here to stay.”

PLMR’s Hussein also sees an increasing value of digital and data-led work.

“More businesses and organisations will want to tap into these areas to mobilise public opinion, back up their arguments and cases for change and engage with increasingly social-media-savvy stakeholders,” he adds.

“Plus more virtual engagement – in terms of convenience, flexibility and resources, it seems this pandemic habit will be with us for a while.”