Marriott Bonvoy is looking for a TikTok correspondent

Calling all wanderlusters: Marriott wants to put you up at its hotels – for 300 days.

Marriott Bonvoy, the hotel franchise’s portfolio of 30 brands, kicked off a TikTok challenge on Tuesday that invites travel enthusiasts to pitch for the Marriott Bonvoy TikTok correspondent role.

Created by Ballantines PR, the campaign invites TikTok users to submit a video explain how travel has shaped them, with the hashtags #30stays300days and #contest.

Three winners, set to be selected in March, will receive an all-expenses-paid trip, including round-trip airfare, a $10,000 Marriott Bonvoy gift card to use on the property, $15,000 check to use as desired and vouchers from Uber and Uber Eats.

Winners will document their trips, which include exclusive excursions, and receive merchandise from Marriott Bonvoy boutiques. They’ll also gain Marriott Bonvoy Elite Status, unlocking benefits, like late check-out and room upgrades, even after the trip is over.

“The goal is to have [them] help share the amazing experiences that can be had [by our guests], whether it's down the road from where you live or across the globe,” said Brian Povinelli, SVP of brand, loyalty and portfolio marketing at Marriott International.

As the official Marriott Bonvoy TikTok Correspondents, winners will also be ambassadors of Marriott travel and will document the sights, sounds, places and people they encounter on their trips.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.