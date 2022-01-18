Havas buys majority stake in Iberian agency Tinkle

Tinkle will rebrand as Tinkle/AMO and continue to operate in Spain and Portugal under the leadership of Javier Curtichs, who founded the business in 1999, and his management team.

Tinkle has offices in Barcelona, Madrid and Lisbon, and annual revenue of more than €10m.

Havas’ AMO network, which was established in 2001, previously had its main presence in Iberia via LLYC (previously known as Llorente & Cuenca). That agency left AMO in 2019 to join the network headed by WPP consultancies Finsbury, Hering Schuppener and Glover Park Group.

Yannick Bolloré, chairman and chief executive of Havas Group, said: “Tinkle’s entrepreneurial spirit, drive for excellence and commitment to people and the environment make them a natural fit within Havas. The addition of Tinkle to our /AMO network reinforces our ability to develop best-in-class strategic advice for our clients in Spain, Portugal and beyond.”

Curtichs said: “This is a key milestone in Tinkle’s trajectory and opens a new chapter full of opportunities for our team and our clients.”

The size of Havas’ stake in Tinkle and the price paid have not been disclosed.

The AMO network has a presence in 15 countries. In 2018, Havas committed to spending €100m over five years to expand AMO, mostly through acquisitions.

In 2020, the holding company acquired a majority stake in UK public affairs specialist Cicero, which was rebranded with the addition of the AMO moniker and moved to Havas’ London office in Kings Cross alongside fellow AMO consultancy Maitland.

Havas' UK agencies also include Cake, One Green Bean, Havas Just:: and Red Havas.