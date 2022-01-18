Sports Direct appoints agency on a retained basis

Lucy Hutchinson, Pitch’s head of PR, will lead on the Sports Direct account, which will sit within the agency’s dedicated consumer comms division.

Pitch will be responsible for executing an overarching PR strategy, ongoing media relations and creative for flagship moments and calendar events such as Sports Direct’s Equal Play initiative.

Beckie Stanion, chief marketing officer at Sports Direct, said: “We were truly blown away by Pitch – not just by the final presentation of their ideas, but by their insights, their creativity, the quality of their response and their approach towards the pitch process from start to finish.

“Their ambition and authenticity really shone through, and their values are so clearly aligned with the new direction we are taking as a brand.”

Henry Chappell, founding partner of Pitch Marketing Group, added: “What excites us most is working with clients who want to think bigger and create a positive impact in society. Sports Direct is certainly aiming to do that – it's on a transformational journey and we can’t wait to be part of it.”