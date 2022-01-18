Chessington World of Adventures appoints agency to two-year brief

Smarts, which counts Marriott Hotels, MSC Cruises and Ministry of Sound among its clients, will manage Chessington World of Adventure’s UK press office and creative campaigns, launching new developments at the theme park, zoo and hotel resort over the next two years.

Smarts managing director Helen Rainford said the team would work to support growth across the brand, producing innovative and creative campaigns that resonate with UK consumers to “drive footfall and cultivate brand love”.

Johnny Stanley-Brown, Chessington’s head of PR, said a “key factor in our selection process was to partner with an agency who not only have the creativity and ambition to showcase the whole offering, but truly believe in the brand and what it stands for.

“Our team were really impressed with the approach Smarts took when responding to the brief, and we can’t wait to get stuck into bringing their ideas to life.

Last month, the Smarts team was awarded the Platinum award for Interactive Media Marketing at the Summit Marketing Effectiveness Awards for its project ‘Zalando Greenhouse’ for ecommerce client Zalando, a virtual experience that opened the doors of Copenhagen Fashion Week 2021.