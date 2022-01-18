32West expands across the north of England with new offices

Integrated agency 32West, which provides communications, social media, videography and digital marketing services, has also expanded its social media and digital marketing team.

The firm has appointed Matt McVeigh as its first graphic designer, while social media specialist Georgia Stretton, a graduate of Liverpool John Moores University who did work experience at the agency in 2020, has been hired as an account executive.

James Higgins, 32West founder and director, said: “We feel privileged to be in a position to expand and play a role in helping more businesses of all types and sizes across the north of England to grow and achieve great success.

“We are passionate about sharing the fantastic stories of businesses throughout the region and we are committed to spreading our expertise wider.”

32West has also invested in its video operation to meet increased demand from clients.