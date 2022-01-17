What lies in store for corporate PR in 2022?

Our panel, which draws expertise from Edelman, Grayling, Tulchan, Montfort, Coppergate, BCW and Taylor Strategy, predicts the next 12 months will include opportunities, pragmatism, volatility, an ongoing push for diversity and a ferocious war for talent.

Zaiba Malik, founder and director of Coppergate Communications

If the past year is any indication of what’s to come, don’t underestimate the challenge from within.

Movements such as Black Lives Matter and Me Too coinciding with the pandemic have placed acute focus upon social justice in the workforce. And that can mean anything from diversity, equity, inclusion and work-life balance to mental health, hybrid working and sustainability.

Businesses pride themselves on understanding their employees and fostering a positive culture, but pleasing all of your staff all of the time will become nothing short of an intractable juggling act.

Needs and demands of staff will be broad, complex and even contradictory so as to make corporate culture very hard to define, never mind put into practice. Even if the current labour shortage improves, your employees could be far from the allies and ambassadors you hope for. Taking the time to really consider what employee engagement looks like in 2022 will be time well spent.

On a positive note, the opportunity for business to talk directly to consumers, employees, investors, communities and suppliers will continue to grow and become increasingly important. People have shown a desire to turn to business not only as a place to buy goods and services, but also for leadership and progress.

It’s hard to get that corporate narrative right and even harder to make it deliver meaningful and real purpose that benefits society. But those companies that can demonstrate that they have a clear vision, are willing to invest in it and are committed to seeing it through will fare well.

Jeremy Lucas, managing director, corporate reputation, Edelman

In 2022, we’ll see the continuation of people asking whether capitalism as it currently exists is working and the re-evaluation of the role of business in society. A sense of injustice and a desire for change will only deepen. This gives business leaders a real opportunity to seize the growing trust gap between traditional institutions and the general population.

People will continue to expect businesses to do more than just deliver the products or services they buy. Silence will not be an option and the businesses that will win will be the ones that speak up and engage on the big societal challenges. Consumers, employees and investors will all respond positively to boldness and courage to speak out and take a position.

Audiences, however, will be more forensic in their examination of a business’ actions and there will be little tolerance for hot air. Trust will be earned through action, not words, where businesses and brands show their audiences how they are additive to society rather than extractive. This will manifest in a shift that prioritises stakeholders as much as shareholders through broad, holistic storytelling.

Existential

The war on talent will continue to be as ferocious and existential as it was in 2021. Businesses will need to invest significantly in employee-focused campaigning to attract the best talent and minimise impact on retention levels. Employees will respond to CEOs who drive change and are personally visible.

Communications consultancies will continue to wrestle with the best way to embrace hybrid working and no doubt we’ll see many ways that businesses structure their teams to give them the flexibility they demand. But nothing can substitute the power of human interaction.

When we’re together we’re at our best strategically, creatively, delivering our best client service and building a culture that binds people to our business. We’ll see traditional office environments reimagined to get the best out of teams. The office is dead. Long live the office.

Joey Ng, director, Grayling

I would like to see diversity, equity and inclusion come into sharper focus in 2022. It’s the role of communication specialists to reflect society – to do that you need diversity of thought. That means attracting and retaining people from different ethnic backgrounds, social classes, all genders, and people with mental and physical disabilities into leadership positions.

The Great Reset

Following the endless Groundhog Days over the past two years, 2022 will be the year of the 'Great Reset'. Between Zoom fatigue and the blurring of work and personal boundaries, the novelty of working from home has well and truly faded. What we're seeing is people craving the buzz of the office, casual chatter, more face-to-face collaborations and spontaneous post-work pints.

As an industry, we develop relationships, solve complex challenges and craft creative campaigns. There's only so much a Miro board over a Teams call can do to recreate in-person interactions.

While we overcome the WFH fatigue with the return to the office as a refuge, many of us will be looking for that important reset and restoration of the work-life balance.

Gay Collins, founding partner, Montfort Communications

Working in this new norm presents challenges as well as opportunities. Clear and pragmatic prioritisation is required to maintain business momentum and drive growth in such an unexpected environment.

Priority one is staff retention. Reactions to lockdowns and working from home in 2022 will continue to be mixed, but many of us have missed the camaraderie and ideas-generation that stems from team working.

We need to entice people back through demonstrating the power and value being together brings to us all, while understanding the emotional toil lockdown caused for some, and recognise the shape of the working week could have changed forever.

Priority two is client management. In the new norm, hard hats and short-term tactics are being replaced by a return to structured planning and assessment. We need to add value beyond business and demonstrate impact, not just intention, which in turn enhances brand values in a meaningful way.

Reputation

Priority three is business evolution. The world of communications and reputation management is being confronted by a massive media evolution. Print is shrinking as digital and broadcast become centre-stage. However, digital also presents challenges, like how to achieve cut-through in an extraordinarily cluttered market.

Priority four is new business. Growth brings exciting career paths for the team and more choices for our firm. Financial clients will be exercised by solving tectonic shifts in areas ranging from distribution to digital evolution, and the intense scrutiny on who will continue to thrive in a period of volatile markets, inflation and rising interest rates.

We also expect consolidation across the asset management sector to continue as firms struggle to generate the levels of organic growth and operational efficiency they have previously enjoyed.

Nick Williams, group managing director, Corporate and Public Affairs, BCW London

Despite the limitations imposed by the virus, it proved to be a good year for corporate communication. I fully expect 2022 to be even better.

Of course, there will be issues that impact our sector, as a whole as well as individual consultancies. But corporate communications has shown itself to be incredibly resilient, with the knack of seizing opportunity in the middle of difficulty.

Consumer activism is here to stay, bringing huge reputational risk with unambitious environmental strategies called out. Businesses with a poor record on social sustainability will also find themselves hauled up in the court of public opinion.

On this theme, the E in ESG will continue its march front and centre. A post-COP26 focus, the new regulatory regime of annual reporting and the number of green initiatives expected from the Government will see pressures on companies increase.

Consultancies need to be ready to respond to these needs. Yet, while we can expect a deluge of corporate news in this space, smart communicators will focus their efforts on action rather than adding to the green noise. Leaders need to stand up and stand out by demonstrating they are open, collaborative and driving real systemic change.

Churn

Government will have a greater impact on the reputation of corporates in other ways. We can expect to see duties and taxes imposed where corporates have lost public faith or where prices are impacting on living standards. The cost-of-living debate will be a significant challenge to many reputations.

As the post-COVID-19 world economy settles, new types of companies will emerge. Whether it’s in AI or another new technology, entrepreneurial companies will come online bringing different approaches and fresh customer offers. Consultancies need to understand how to work with these companies, and help them understand what is expected of them as they start to build their reputation.

The churn of the ‘Great Resignation’ will settle and people will bed into longer-term futures. Securing great talent and nurturing a culture of personal growth has always been a core focus in my career. This feels more important than ever before.

Finally, in the world of physically dispersed teams, our basic human and social needs have been underscored, including a sense of belonging. Leaders of businesses and agencies need to display personality and engage in an authentic and empathetic fashion – their people need to feel like they know them. As automation and collaboration tools become more essential, this is a timely reminder that you can never replace the real value of human interactions.

It’s a new year, but COVID-19 lingers. However, just as we found ways to survive and thrive previously, we’ll do the same in 2022. Especially if we can maintain that knack of finding opportunities in the middle of difficulty.

Sabrina Lynch, senior vice-president, Taylor Strategy

Both the private and public sectors are going through an important transformation caused by environmental crises, economic instability, the pandemic and social inequities. Enterprise has now become a business of social change, where the advancement of community is equally as important as commercial gain.

CEOs will begin to account for new and improved policies, practices or workforce changes that result in the betterment of society. It's all about ethics in action. Businesses are being held to a much higher standard in their duty to reform a capitalist system that acts in the best interest of all stakeholders, including the customer.

Transparent transformation

This year will see practitioners going back to basics by creating human connections between C-Suite teams and their audience, whether employee, vendor or investor. It’s evident that earnest communication has never been more needed, considering businesses rate so low on the scales of ethics and competency among today's stakeholders.

Setting up opportunities where leaders can listen, learn and share plans that react to the needs of their audience in two-way conversations will help regain lost trust. Press releases and reports can only take you so far in strengthening relationships; they are no replacement for deeply felt interactions with an executive who is motivated to show up.

Andrew Grant, senior partner, Tulchan

This looks like being another good year for both in-house and agency practitioners. The need for companies to communicate effectively and consistently with all their major stakeholders is only going to increase, as will the scrutiny of the actions and motivations of business and management.

We have seen a transformation of the quality and capability of the in-house comms and IR functions in the past 10 years and these roles are only going to become more central to a company’s success. Look out for the next generation of NEDs being increasingly drawn from these ranks.

For agencies, the task is to reinvent the offer to ensure that we are adding value to highly sophisticated clients. That means developing experienced advisors and bringing new senior talent into the industry who can advise at board level, especially at critical times.

There is still huge amounts of capital available to corporates and growth remains hard to come by, so expect strategic acquisitions and more investment from the PE industry. Companies can become Unicorns in a few short years, so the IPO pipeline will continue to work, but shareholders might be a bit more discriminating.

Finally, we need to work together as an industry to improve the diversity of talent within it, and the quality of training and development that we offer. Our industry’s role has matured significantly and we need to make sure that the next generation of practitioners are better prepared for the responsibilities that come with the new place we occupy in the lives of companies, and seize the opportunity to build a fascinating and exciting career in this industry.