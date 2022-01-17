Manifest makes two senior hires as revenue grows 50 per cent

Tom Winterton, formerly of agencies including Engine Mischief and The Romans, joins Manifest as a director, while Daisy Phillips, most recently of DeVries Europe, joins as associate creative director. The duo will work on accounts including Logitech, Tommee Tippee, Hotels.com and Gousto.

Winterton, a former PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 member and D&AD Pencil winner, has also had stints at agencies Citizen Relations and Shine and worked in-house as global head of comms at music streaming service Dice.

Phillips was most recently associate creative director at DeVries Europe. Prior to joining the agency she worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies as a senior account manager.

Together they have worked for clients including PlayStation, Twitter, Bacardi, WWE, Ben & Jerry's, Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Coty and LVMH. Their appointments follow the recent hire of former WPP creative Kostas Karanikolas as Manifest's first global executive creative director, and the promotion of Helen Kenny to group special operations director.

Manifest managing partner Ali Maynard James said: “We’ve come storming into the new year with two dream hires who bring not only a wealth of heavyweight experience, but also fresh perspectives, world-class creativity and unparalleled passion for pushing boundaries. Having Tom and Daisy on board will help us deliver, shape and revolutionise our global brand communication strategy and unified approach. We’re looking forward to what 2022 has in store for us across the group."

Manifest said it added more than 30 clients in 2021, while global headcount grew 52 per cent, with new staff across the business including hires in strategy, insights, creative, production, client service, project management and operations.

Revenue grew 50 per cent in 2021, according to the London-based group, which also has offices in New York, Stockholm, Manchester and – as of last year – Melbourne. Revenue figures for 2021 have not been disclosed, although Manifest reported flat global revenue of $5.9m in the coronavirus-hit 2020 calendar year, when its headcount increased from 45 to 49.

In the UK, revenue rose two per cent in 2020 to £3.1m, with 31 staff at the year-end.