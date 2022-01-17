Curtin&Co goes into voluntary liquidation

A statement of affairs filed with Companies House and signed by the liquidator on 21 December, said the public affairs consultancy owed 32 creditors a total of £752,281, including £281,459 to 11 former employees.

This figure included £150,000 owed to Funding Circle, £62,017 to law firm DAC Beechcroft and £59,625 to HMRC.

Former Curtin&Co directors Nick Stanton and Paul Harvey are now listed as directors of Chess Engage, which says it is a “specialist consultancy working exclusively within the planning and development industry”.

The third director is Michael Cox, a Lib Dem councillor and chartered accountant, who was owed £122,069 by Curtin&Co when the business was wound up.

Cox told PRWeek the “business of Curtin&Co has been successfully purchased by a few former directors” and that “most of the former staff have decided to work together to build on and expand this business, which will trade as Chess Engage”.

Tom Curtin, who founded Curtin&Co in 2009, has not been involved in the business since he sold it in an MBO in 2019.

Reacting to the news of the liquidation, he told PRWeek the business was “my baby, I set it up. It’s like seeing your baby run around in a dirty nappy.

"It’s very hurtful – a lot of work went into it and it’s an awful shame. I feel sorry for the people that lost their jobs and for all those who won’t have their bills paid.”

Cox responded by saying: "Nobody lost their jobs. Mr Curtin is entitled to his opinions, unlike him we prefer to move on."

In April 2021 an employment tribunal ruled that Curtin&Co had discriminated against former Curtin&Co director Sanja Veselinovic while she was taking maternity leave, but dismissed claims she had been unfairly dismissed on grounds of sexual discrimination.

Curtin&Co paid an undisclosed settlement to Veselinovic following the ruling, but PRWeek understands it was a mid-range five-figure sum.

Tom Curtin trained as a scientist before founding political planning specialist Green Issues Communications in 1989, which he sold in 2006. Two years later he founded Curtin&Co, which last appeared in the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table in 2016, with UK revenue of £2.3m in the 2015 calendar year and a headcount of 22.