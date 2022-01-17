Senior government comms figure joins Strand Partners

Seldon (pictured) will join Strand Partners in May as a director, having worked in Civil Service communications roles for the past decade.

At DHSC, she has driven day-to-day government communications around COVID-19 and public health. Before that, Seldon spent five years in Downing Street, most recently as a deputy head of news. At No. 10 she had responsibility for communications on foreign affairs and domestic public services under Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Seldon also worked in the press office of the then-Department for International Development. She began her career at Portland, whose former managing director, Sam Ingleby, co-founded Strand Partners last month alongside Nick Hargrave, former global public affairs director at Deliveroo and Downing Street adviser to David Cameron and Theresa May.

Seldon said: “I’ve known Sam and Nick for over a decade and have always been impressed by their ability to distil complex problems simply and win the trust of clients with valuable and practical advice. I’m looking forward to getting started and bringing my communications experience to the mix at Strand.”

Hargrave said: “Jess has been at the heart of some of the biggest and most contested communications issues of the past decade. She is an exceptional talent and a fantastic addition to the team at Strand. She will significantly deepen the service we offer to clients as we build an industry-leading business. We look forward to announcing further hires shortly.”

Strand Partners focuses on communications, public policy and research and insights.