The PHA Group acquires digital agency Red Hot Penny

The acquisition of Red Hot Penny is part of a growth drive at London and Manchester-based The PHA Group, which counts Instagram, Octopus Energy, Pimlico Plumbers and Queens Park Rangers FC among its clients.

Red Hot Penny will be integrated into group to establish a digital division, led by the agency’s former managing director, David Schulhof.

He will report to The PHA Group managing directors Shelley Frosdick and Stuart Skinner, while Jodie Wheeler, RHP’s former client services director, will become associate director in the digital division.

The acquisition of Red Hot Penny, which was founded in 2015 and has worked with clients including Virgin, La Perla and Megabus, is a response to an increase in demand for digital expertise, explained Frosdick.

“Demand for digital expertise is increasing and we are delighted to establish a genuine centre of excellence within PHA, following the acquisition of Red Hot Penny,” she told PRWeek.

The acquisition will strengthen PHA’s central services, social media and northern teams, with new talent joining in those areas, added Frosdick.

PHA has reported growth of 20 per cent over the past 12 months and said it will now move beyond the annual fee income milestone of £10m.

Further regional growth is expected to build on the agency’s presence in Manchester.

“It has been great to get to know David and his team; they are an impressive group with complementary skills and a shared cultural approach focused on the highest quality work,” said Skinner.

“We fully expect the digital team to become another driver for growth and opportunity.”

Thirteen employees have joined from Red Hot Penny with the acquisition, increasing The PHA Group headcount to 117.

Schulhof said: “Our desire to provide clients with the best possible support, as well as offer our employees continual development opportunities, meant that we needed to evolve as an agency.

“Becoming part of The PHA Group ticks all these boxes and together we will deliver an industry-leading proposition.”

The cost of the acquisition has not been disclosed.

The PHA Group was co-founded in 2005 by Phil Hall, former editor of News of the World and Hello!, and his wife Marina, a patent attorney.