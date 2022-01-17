Anthem PR hires managing director from Mind+Matter

Rebecca Fergusson has more than 20 years of experience in senior leadership roles, including as managing director of Red Health, previously part of Huntsworth. She was most recently part of the leadership team at Mind+Matter, which she joined to help grow its personal care and wellness portfolio.

She has also worked at Weber Shandwick and Cohn & Wolfe, now BCW.

In her new role, Fergusson will be responsible for the day-to-day management and growth of Anthem, which was acquired by the Resonant Group in September 2021.

She said the agency’s “rare strength in media and influencer relationships” was a differentiator.

“Many healthcare agencies have diluted or even lost the skill to develop campaigns that gain traction in earned, not just owned and paid media,” said Fergusson. “I believe bringing this editorial mindset to multichannel strategic healthcare communications is essential. So, I’m looking forward to leading this talented team of people to even greater success.

“Anthem’s independent, free-thinking and nimble approach is a key reason I wanted to join the team, and is also why current and new clients and employees will choose to work with us.”

Following Resonant Group’s acquisition of the agency, which was formerly the PR arm of Open Health, Anthem has been working alongside Resonant’s other brands, Bedrock Healthcare Communications and Origins Insights.

“Rebecca joins Anthem at a pivotal time for the business,” said David Youds, founder and chief executive of Resonant Group.

“Her experience and industry connections are second to none, but what stands her apart is her drive and passion to bring a fresh approach to healthcare PR. That’s what makes her the perfect match for Anthem and the right person to lead the team into an exciting and successful new era.”