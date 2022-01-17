Ford names UK & Ireland comms and public affairs chief

Jones, who was previously senior manager of passenger vehicle communications for Ford of Europe, will handle all Ford’s earned media and corporate comms. He will report to Elvira Schachermeier, VP communications & public affairs for Ford Europe.

Jones has held several roles at Ford since joining in 2009 as a press officer for production communications at Ford of Britain.

“The opportunity to help narrate the next chapter of Ford’s story in the UK doesn’t come along very often and I cannot wait to get started,” said Jones.

Jones - who was included in PRWeek UK's 30 Under 30 in 2015 - takes over from John Gardiner, who is retiring after 30 years with the car maker.

Schachermeier thanked Gardiner for his “outstanding work” in “developing and implementing the communications strategy behind Ford’s ongoing business transformation in Europe.”

She added she was “excited” to see Jones take over. “His extensive experience will be key in delivering our core objectives in the UK and Ireland, including building reputation and purchase consideration and helping the team expand its communications capabilities as we continue our electrification journey,” she added.

In December, Andrew McCall, vice-president, government and community affairs for Ford of Europe, retired after 20 years.

The UK is Ford’s third-largest market and delivers almost a third of the company’s European sales. Ford is one of the UK’s top exporters, accounting for around £2.5bn every year.