Edelman Smithfield managing director to depart in leadership shake-up

In addition, Alex Simmons - EMEA head of capital markets at Edelman - will become executive director at Edelman Smithfield.

Dey was named managing director of Edelman Smithfield, the specialist financial services and capital markets practice within Edelman, one year ago amid changes to the leadership team.

The former Sunday Times business editor, who joined in 2018, succeeded John Kiely, who co-founded Smithfield in 1998 and moved to an expanded role as chairman of Edelman’s corporate affairs practice. Simmons also moved to EMEA head of capital markets at Edelman around that time.

Wilde will retain the role of global chair of financial services - responsible for Edelman’s portfolio of financial service clients across the world. He has held that position since 2020.

Edelman said revenue at Edelman Smithfield has more than doubled since it was acquired in 2015. It represents investment management firms with combined assets under management of more than $20 trillion.

Edelman Smithfield was expanded into Germany, the Middle East and Canada at the latter end of last year. The agency said it has plans to grow the brand further across EMEA in 2022.

Hugh Taggart, co-CEO at Edelman UK and Edelman global crisis chair, said: “We are thrilled that Andy will be taking over as managing director, Edelman Smithfield. In both Andy and Alex we have two incredibly accomplished and well-respected leaders and client advisors. As the firm continues its investment in its financial communications capabilities globally, having leadership who hold dual roles will allow us drive integration across our entire network and grow our client portfolio in both our domestic and global markets. We thank Iain for his hard work and commitment to growing the Edelman Smithfield business and wish him the best in his next role.”

Wilde said: “I’m excited to take on the responsibility of continuing to grow Edelman Smithfield, in partnership with Alex. It is a business with incredible momentum built around an exceptionally talented group of people. We have a market-leading position in financial services and are recognised for our work with some of the world’s most influential investors. I’m very confident that we will continue to grow in this space, building out our roster of both listed and unlisted clients.

"Private markets investment and ESG consultancy are particularly strong growth areas for us but, with the global economic picture brightening, banks, insurers, asset managers and fintechs all want to communicate their market opportunity and our specialist team offers a depth of expertise and a range of skills which I believe stands apart in our industry.”

Speaking to PRWeek in March last year, Taggart said Smithfield had been the fastest-growing part of the UK business.